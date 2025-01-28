The NYSE Celebrates Lunar New Year!

News provided by

New York Stock Exchange

Jan 28, 2025, 20:00 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) extends warm wishes for a prosperous, healthy, and joyful Lunar New Year. May the Year of the Snake bring wisdom, success, and fortune to all.

Included images show the celebration of the Lunar New Year across the New York Stock Exchange Building from its iconic six columned façade to the NYSE Trading Floor. The NYSE building is located at 11 Wall Street at the heart of the global financial markets.

NYSE façade with its iconic six columned façade, lit with red and yellow to signify wisdom, success, and fortune for the lunar new year celebration, photo taken on Jan 28th 2025
NYSE façade with its iconic six columned façade, lit with red and yellow to signify wisdom, success, and fortune for the lunar new year celebration, photo taken on Jan 28th 2025
Exterior images of NYSE building and its digital screens, photo taken on Jan 28th 2025
Exterior images of NYSE building and its digital screens, photo taken on Jan 28th 2025
NYSE Trading Floor during live trading hours, photo taken on Jan 28th 2025
NYSE Trading Floor during live trading hours, photo taken on Jan 28th 2025
NYSE Lobby where guests are welcomed into our building, photo taken on Jan 28th 2025
NYSE Lobby where guests are welcomed into our building, photo taken on Jan 28th 2025
NYSE façade with its iconic six columned façade, lit with red and yellow to signify wisdom, success, and fortune for the lunar new year celebration, photo taken on Jan 28th 2025 Exterior images of NYSE building and its digital screens, photo taken on Jan 28th 2025 NYSE Trading Floor during live trading hours, photo taken on Jan 28th 2025 NYSE Lobby where guests are welcomed into our building, photo taken on Jan 28th 2025

About the New York Stock Exchange: Founded in 1792, the New York Stock Exchange, now part of Intercontinental Exchange, has been a leading exchange for over 230 years. The NYSE's market model, extensive network, brand visibility, and core services assist companies in navigating global markets and accessing capital. Combining human expertise on the world's oldest active equities trading floor with advanced trading technology from NYSE Pillar, the NYSE offers deep liquidity and stable markets.

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR JANUARY 28th

NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR JANUARY 28th

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market...
NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR JANUARY 27th

NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR JANUARY 27th

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Asian American

Asian American

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics