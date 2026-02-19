NYSE Content Update: AI Behemoth Anthropic Valued at $380 Billion after Series G

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
Feb 19, 2026, 08:55 ET
NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on February 19th
- Equities are little changed after technology shares boosted the major indices on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.
- AI unicorn Anthropic scooped up $30 billion in fresh funding a week ago, pushing its valuation to $380 billion post-money.
- Actor and investor Kevin O'Leary will join NYSE Live this morning to talk his latest venture: expanding compute power in Utah.
- 'Bar Rescue' host Jon Taffer to record an 'Inside the ICE House' podcast, covering season 10 of the show and his business insight.
Opening Bell
Centrus Energy (NYSE: LEU) celebrates the launch of a multi-billion-dollar expansion of its uranium enrichment plant in Ohio
Closing Bell
Aris Mining (NYSE: ARIS) celebrates its uplisting to the NYSE and its ticker symbol change
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com
SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
Share this article