The O-B-X is O-P-E-N

MANTEO, N.C., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Outer Banks Visitors Bureau announces that visitors have begun returning to the north beach towns of Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head and the Roanoke Island town of Manteo and other villages north of Oregon Inlet following Hurricane Dorian's much-publicized brush with the Outer Banks over the weekend. "We have 100 miles of oceanfront between our towns, villages, and national parks and wildlife refuges," explains Lee Nettles, Executive Director. "The Hatteras Island communities of Rodanthe, Waves and Salvo opened to visitors today at noon, with the villages of Avon and sections of north Buxton opening Wednesday, September 11 at noon. The rest of Cape Hatteras remains closed at the moment, but its hospitable family businesses are quickly getting ready to host guests."

The OBX has vacation rental homes, hotels and motels, bed and breakfasts, condominiums, camping and cottage courts to choose from. The official travel and tourism site OuterBanks.org is a great resource for finding Outer Banks social media channels, updated post-Dorian information and links to lodging and events to help plan your visit and share the experience with friends. Photo courtesy Outer Banks Visitors Bureau

"The media has done an outstanding job of covering relevant details and bringing images to the public during Dorian, now we need everyone's help to get the word out that the Outer Banks is back on its feet," says Nettles. Officials advise visitors to check with their accommodation providers for specific questions regarding their stay.

Vacationers are encouraged to use the hashtag #OBXnow to share current photos of what they're doing while visiting to help spread the word that the OBX is getting back to normal. "If you love the Outer Banks as much as we do, then the best thing you can do is visit this fall or share your favorite OBX vacation photos with the world," explains Nettles. "There are a number of great events that we have lined up this fall and winter. We're open and we're still on for a great fall travel season."

Check out outerbanks.org for links to the latest post-storm updates and upcoming events, and to book travel.

