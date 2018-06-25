The Obesity Action Coalition (OAC) Launches ObesityCareProviders.com to Help Individuals Find a Healthcare Provider to Have a Conversation About Weight

Finding a healthcare professional who is knowledgeable and able to talk with patients about their weight and health is a key component in the treatment of obesity. ObesityCareProviders.com, powered by the OAC, is a user-friendly healthcare provider locator designed for people searching for qualified specialists such as medical doctors, bariatric surgeons, registered dietitians, nurse practitioners and more!

"Some of the hardest parts of beginning obesity treatment are starting the conversation with a healthcare provider and knowing they are qualified and open to helping. ObesityCareProviders.com aims to remove those obstacles with a database of thousands of providers nationwide," said Joe Nadglowski, OAC President and CEO.

Along with the ability to search by zip code and specialty for qualified healthcare providers, the website also features resources on what to look for in a healthcare provider, how to prepare for an appointment and ways to find support. The OAC's locator is a wealth of U.S. providers who belong to major health organizations such as the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS), The Obesity Society (TOS), the Obesity Medicine Association (OMA), the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and including providers certified by the American Board of Obesity Medicine (ABOM).

"This one-of-a-kind resource is invaluable for people looking to have a positive conversation about weight and health with a healthcare specialist near them," said Michelle Vicari, OAC Chairwoman.

To learn more about this new resource, please visit ObesityCareProviders.com. For help in starting a conversation about weight with a healthcare provider, be sure to visit the OAC's Your Weight Matters Campaign at YourWeightMatters.org to receive valuable resources for preparing to talk with a provider today!

The Obesity Action Coalition (OAC), a more than 59,000 member-strong National non-profit organization, is dedicated to improving the lives of individuals affected by the disease of obesity through education, advocacy and support.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-obesity-action-coalition-oac-launches-obesitycareproviderscom-to-help-individuals-find-a-healthcare-provider-to-have-a-conversation-about-weight-300671627.html

SOURCE Obesity Action Coalition