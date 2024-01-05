The Ocean Club, Four Seasons Residences, Bahamas, Coming Soon to Paradise Island

Four Seasons to expand residential portfolio to The Bahamas with luxury oceanfront Private Residences in celebration of The Ocean Club's 60th anniversary

TORONTO, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading luxury hospitality company Four Seasons, US-based real estate development firm Two Roads Development and Access Real Estate announce plans for The Ocean Club, Four Seasons Residences, Bahamas.

Anticipated to open in 2027 and set within an oceanfront enclave on Paradise Island in The Bahamas, the upcoming residential community will present a curated collection of 67 turnkey Private Residences managed by Four Seasons located in close proximity to The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, Bahamas.

In celebration of the 60th anniversary of The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, Bahamas, the debut of The Ocean Club, Four Seasons Residences, Bahamas will offer discerning buyers an exceptional opportunity to own part of a legendary destination, while enjoying the privacy, amenities and unparalleled service for which Four Seasons is renowned.

"We look forward to partnering with Four Seasons to celebrate this iconic destination and to set a new standard for luxury living in The Bahamas," states Reid Boren, Managing Partner, Two Roads Development. "With convenient access from major US and international gateways, The Ocean Club, Four Seasons Residences, Bahamas will allow owners and their guests to experience the very best service-rich luxury lifestyle paired with the amenities of The Bahamas' most legendary resort right next door."

"Since 2017, Four Seasons has been proud to be part of the Paradise Island community and manage such a legendary property that is beloved by many," says Bart Carnahan, President, Global Business Development, Portfolio Management and Residential, Four Seasons. "Our new Private Residences will be the perfect complement to The Ocean Club Resort while offering a more permanent address to those looking to make this special destination their home with the service and lifestyle excellence that only Four Seasons can offer."

"We're delighted to work with Four Seasons and Two Roads Development on the Ocean Club Private Residences. As a long-term investor on Paradise Island, we continue to stimulate economic growth. This project will bring an additional USD 400 million in economic activity to the Bahamas and is projected to create around 200 full-time jobs," says Jonah Sonnenborn, head of Access Real Estate.

Timeless Island Architecture

Designed by SB Architects, a leader in hospitality design and with interiors by New York-based Champalimaud Design, a renowned design and planning firm specializing in bespoke, high-end hospitality and residential design, The Ocean Club, Four Seasons Residences, Bahamas will brilliantly capture the beauty of the island throughout the development.

All homes will feature oceanfront or ocean views, floor-to-ceiling windows, and expansive outdoor verandas for indoor and outdoor entertaining. In addition, each home will have an open floorplan that features premium fixtures, cabinetry, fittings and details throughout. Residences will range from 3,124-interior square-foot (290 square metre) two-bedrooms and 4,073-square-foot (378 square metre) three-bedroom homes to 5,028-square-foot (467 square metre) four-bedroom offerings.

Five-bedroom beach villas will offer 7,459 square feet (693 square metres) of interior living space with 6,604 square feet (614 square metres) of outdoor terraces, including a private pool. Penthouses will offer an average of 5,263 square feet (489 square metres) of interior living space and 3,917 square feet (364 square metres) of outdoor space, including a private pool.

On-Site Four Seasons Amenities and Resort Access

Adding to the experience of living with Four Seasons will be an array of on-site offerings for residents to explore. Amenities will include an oceanfront swimming pool with private cabanas and clubhouse, an owners' library, as well as a lounge, private cellar and rum room, co-working space, well-equipped children's playroom, multi-use media room, luxuriously-appointed indoor and outdoor spa treatment rooms and a state-of-the-art fitness centre containing dedicated outdoor space. The property will also feature a beach-front restaurant and bar offering main and private dining rooms.

Residents will also have access to the amenities at The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, Bahamas, including its famed Versailles-inspired Gardens and restaurant Dune by Michelin-star Chef Jean-Georges. Residents are welcome to enjoy the Resort's three swimming pools, six Har-Tru tennis courts, eight Balinese-inspired spa villas, daily yoga and pilates and shuttle service to the 18-hole par 72 Tom Weiskopf-designed championship golf course.

Through a dedicated team led by a Director of Residences, homeowners will experience legendary Four Seasons service to effortlessly oversee all aspects of home care.

Sales Information

Marketing and sales are being led by Burnett Partners. The Ocean Club, Four Seasons Residences, Bahamas begin at $6.5 million. The Residences' sales gallery is located in the Hartford Gallery at The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort. To arrange a personal presentation, contact [email protected]. For more information, visit www.TheOceanClubResidences.com or call 242-603-8750.

About Two Roads Development:

Two Roads Development is a South Florida-based real estate development firm whose principals have combined over 120 years of experience in developing, financing, and marketing residential and commercial projects across the United States. Over the years, Two Roads has set the standard for luxury development with properties that feature the best location, architecture, amenities, and services in the industry.

The firm's current residential portfolio includes a number of projects that are currently underway: The Ocean Club, Four Seasons Residences, Bahamas, a curated collection of Private Residences managed by Four Seasons on Paradise Island; Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas, a blend of high-rise residences and standalone villas; Rivage Bal Harbour, a boutique luxury condominium along the oceanfront just north of Miami Beach; the EDITION Residences, Miami Edgewater, a branded luxury condominium in Miami's Edgewater district; Forté, a boutique luxury waterfront condominium in West Palm Beach; and the Pendry Residences, a branded hotel-condominium in Tampa; The firm has additionally completed two luxury condominiums, Elysee and Biscayne Beach, in Miami's Edgewater district. Learn more at www.tworoadsre.com.

About Access Real Estate

Access Real Estate is a division of Access Industries. Using permanent, scalable, long-term capital, Access Real Estate has built a diverse portfolio of iconic hotels and other commercial and residential properties around the world.

About Four Seasons

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts opened its first hotel in 1961, and since that time has been dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 128 hotels and resorts, and 53 residential properties in major city centers and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com.

About Four Seasons Private Residences

As one of the leaders in branded residences since 1985, Four Seasons currently operates 53 branded Private Residence properties around the world, with three-quarters of future Four Seasons projects including a residential component.

All Four Seasons residential offerings combine Four Seasons legendary people and service with exclusive hotel amenities such as spa services, in-residence dining services, housekeeping, concierge services and many more, creating a seamless experience for residence owners. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com.

