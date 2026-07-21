The Old G Gin Earns Double Gold with 96-Point Rating at the 2026 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

The premium London Dry gin continues an award-winning run following its 2025 Best Gin in Show honor.

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CHICAGO, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Old G Gin, a premium London Dry gin founded by internationally acclaimed artist Hebru Brantley and veteran spirits executive Peter Ibrahim, has earned a Double Gold medal at the 2026 San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC), the oldest and largest spirits competition in the world. With a 96-point score, Double Gold is awarded only to spirits that receive a unanimous gold-medal score from the blind tasting competition's panel of expert judges.

Less than one year after being named Best Gin in Show (with 98 points) at the 2025 Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards, The Old G has added another major distinction with a Double Gold medal at SFWSC, one of the industry's most respected benchmarks of quality. The coveted accolade marks the second major industry honor in under a year, cementing the Black and minority-owned brand's reputation as one of the fastest-rising newcomers in the premium gin category. The Old G also earned a Gold medal at The Global Gin Masters Competition in 2024.

"We've always believed we built one of the smoothest and most distinctive gins on the market. It's rewarding to see the industry continue validating that belief at the highest level," said Peter Ibrahim, co-founder and head of brand at The Old G. "Two major wins in less than a year – that's not luck, that's consistency."

Nine-times distilled from a layered blend of organic botanicals, The Old G Gin is aerated for two days to create an exceptionally smooth, clean finish. Its botanical profile includes juniper, citrus peel, coriander, cardamom, licorice root and orris root. The spirit is designed as a versatile sipping gin that can be enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or as the base of a cocktail. The result is a bold, balanced expression of London Dry gin that offers a unique alternative to the category's traditional profile.

The Old G is now available at more than 750 retail locations across the United States. The brand has also introduced its 200ml Pocket Old G format and a newly embossed version of its signature matte-black bottle as it continues expanding distribution in key U.S. markets.

About The Old G

The Old G is an award-winning premium London Dry gin created by internationally acclaimed contemporary artist Hebru Brantley and veteran spirits executive Peter Ibrahim. Built on the shared belief in craft, code, and community, the Black and minority owned spirits brand honors the cultural forebears –- the OGs –- who helped shape the communities its founders came from.

As head of creative, Chicago-born artist Hebru Brantley brings his globally recognized visual language and approach to storytelling to The Old G. Brantley's work, which explores imaginative expressions of Black identity, has earned recognition from prominent collectors, cultural institutions and international brands.

As head of brand, Peter Ibrahim draws on more than 16 years of experience managing global portfolios across multiple alcohol and spirits categories.

The Old G Gin is nine-times distilled with organic botanicals, including juniper, citrus peel, coriander, cardamom, licorice root and orris root. Its exceptionally smooth profile makes it equally suited for sipping neat, serving on the rocks, or mixing into classic gin cocktails.

The spirit, presented in The Old G's signature matte-black bottle, is available at more than 750 retail locations across the United States.

To learn more, find a retailer, or buy The Old G Gin online, visit TheOldG.com.

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Marlo Brooks

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SOURCE The Old G