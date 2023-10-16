The OMODA & JAECOO International User Summit has successfully concluded, ushering in a new era of green and intelligent travel

News provided by

OMODA

16 Oct, 2023, 08:25 ET

WUHU, China, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 15 to 19, 2023, the OMODA & JAECOO International User Summit 2023 happened in Wuhu, China, bringing together thousands of global users, KOLs, and media representatives to explore topics in technology innovation, low-carbon solutions, and smart mobility.

Tech DAY: A New Milestone in Smart Mobility

Continue Reading
(PRNewsFoto/OMODA)
(PRNewsFoto/OMODA)

As one of the highlighted events of this summit on October 16, OMODA & JAECOO unveiled their third-generation PHEV hybrid technology platform, multiple autonomous driving-related technologies, and the application of ChatGPT in enhancing intelligent interactions. This further underscores their vision of "electrification + intelligence + connectivity + sharing."

Public Benefit Signing & Thousand-Person Green Cycling

On October 17, OMODA & JAECOO marked a significant milestone by completing a charitable agreement with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). This ceremony signifies OMODA & JAECOO's dedication to shaping a green future guided by environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles. Following this signing, OMODA & JAECOO organized a mass cycling event, promoting the principles of low-carbon and green travel.

Factory Tours, Test Drives, and Eco-Product Launches

Global participants had the unique opportunity to tour OMODA & JAECOO's highly automated factories and participate in test drives. During the summit, the brands unveiled their latest New Energy Vehicle (NEV) products. Additionally, a range of eco-friendly peripheral products, including drones and bicycles, were introduced, offering users a smarter and more enjoyable travel experience.

Looking to the Future: A New Era of Green Smart Mobility

OMODA & JAECOO's future plans include gradually entering the European market, encompassing countries such as Spain, Italy, and Poland, providing global users with greener and smarter transportation solutions. OMODA & JAECOO remain committed to co-creating the future with their users. The OMODA & JAECOO International User Summit 2023 represents a solid step toward green smart mobility, injecting new vitality and impetus into the global green travel industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2247877/OMADO.jpg

SOURCE OMODA

Also from this source

Der OMODA & JAECOO Global User Ecosystem Summit ist erfolgreich zu Ende gegangen und läutet eine neue Ära des umweltfreundlichen und intelligenten Reisens ein

Der OMODA & JAECOO Global User Ecosystem Summit ist erfolgreich zu Ende gegangen und läutet eine neue Ära des umweltfreundlichen und intelligenten Reisens ein

Vom 15. bis 19. Oktober 2023 fand der OMODA & JAECOO Global User Ecosystem Summit 2023 in Wuhu, China, statt, wo Tausende von Nutzern aus aller Welt, ...
Le Sommet international de l'écosystème des utilisateurs d'OMODA et JAECOO s'est achevé avec succès, inaugurant une nouvelle ère de voyages verts et intelligents

Le Sommet international de l'écosystème des utilisateurs d'OMODA et JAECOO s'est achevé avec succès, inaugurant une nouvelle ère de voyages verts et intelligents

Du 15 au 19 octobre 2023, le Sommet international 2023 de l'écosystème des utilisateurs d'OMODA et JAECOO s'est tenu à Wuhu, en Chine, et a réuni des ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Alternative Energies

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Green Technology

Image1

Automotive

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.