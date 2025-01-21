The One Experience™, Inc. Announces Inspiring Lineup of Pathway Guides for The One 2025 Event

Visionaries to Lead Attendees through Powerful Pathways in a Multi-day Event of Growth and Purpose

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The One Experience™, Inc. (theoneexperience.org) is excited to announce the speakers for The One 2025, the organization's premier annual event. Over the course of the multi-day event, each speaker, known as a Pathway Guide, will deliver powerful insights into one of six essential life pathways inspired by the Tribal Wheel, a holistic framework created by the organization's Co-Founder, Syrena N. Williams.

"The Pathway Guides for The One 2025 are hand-selected visionaries who embody the essence of each pathway," Williams remarked. "This event is far more than a gathering—it's a sacred journey of growth and discovery. Each Pathway Guide will inspire attendees to tap into the wisdom needed to live with purpose and intention."

The Pathway Guides illuminating the six pathways of self-discovery at The One 2025 include:

The Spiritual Pathway Guide: Joretha G. Johnson

The Mental Pathway Guide: Dr. Perrianne Davis

The Emotional Pathway Guide: Sophia Casey, MCC

The Professional Pathway Guide: Rosilyn Houston

The Physical Pathway Guide: Kimberly Joy Morgan

The Relational Pathway Guide: Syrena N. Williams

The Pathway Guides will bring the event's purpose to life through a variety of engaging, interactive experiences and impactful teachings.

Event Details

Dates: March 20–23, 2025

Location: The Grandover Resort, Greensboro, North Carolina

Registration: Two registration and payment options are available at: TheOne2025.com.

The event concludes with two uplifting experiences. The Releasing with Rachel Faulkner Brown offers attendees an opportunity to release what's been holding them back and embrace wholeness through the fulfillment of God's promises. The Ascending, an exclusive masterclass with Olalah Njenga, guides participants through the activation of God's promises.

About The One Experience, Inc.:

The One Experience™, Inc. is a North Carolina-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to empowering individuals and strengthening communities under the mission of Better Every Day. Through innovative programs in personal growth, professional development, and empowerment, the organization equips individuals with practical tools to overcome barriers, embrace their potential, and create lasting change for a prophetable life. Find out more at: TheOneExperience.org.

