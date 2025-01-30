The One Experience™, Inc. Announces Presenting Sponsors and Partners for Flagship Event
Jan 30, 2025, 03:01 ET
Businesses unite to inspire purpose, drive impact, and support a nonprofit's mission and message
RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The One Experience™, Inc. (theoneexperience.org) is proud to unveil the sponsors and partners who will power The One 2025, the organization's flagship annual event. These businesses share a commitment to empowering individuals and fueling meaningful growth through exceptional programs that strengthen faith and inspire purpose.
"Our partners and sponsors are vital to the success of The One 2025," said Syrena N. Williams, Co-Founder of The One Experience™, Inc. "Their generosity and shared commitment to empowering individuals allow us to deliver transformative programs through impactful experiences. Together, we're building connections and inviting possibility through a foundation of faith.
The growing list of companies supporting the event include:
- All Eyes On You Branding, LLC
- Bing-Lawson Associates, LLC
- Building Foundations, LLC
- Calloway & Associates, Inc.
- Church Childcare Center, Inc.
- DG McGee Enterprises, LLC
- Kaleidoscope Pathways, LLC
- Organize For Success, LLC
- Practical Skills University, LLC
- The Victoria Danielle Enterprise, LLC
- Voiceovers by Melvia Wallace
- YellowWood Group, LLC
As part of their ongoing corporate social responsibility initiatives, Nestlé, a global leader in nutrition, health, and wellness, and Pinnacle Financial Group, a respected leader in financial services, proudly serve as the event's Presenting Sponsors.
Williams highlighted that the Impact Report from the previous year's event demonstrated the measurable difference the organization is making. She emphasized that the generosity of partners and supporters continues to expand the reach and effectiveness of its mission.
About The One 2025 Event:
Scheduled for March 20–23, 2025, at The Grandover Resort in Greensboro, North Carolina, The One 2025 invites attendees on a multi-day journey of self-discovery and purposeful alignment. The event features visionary Pathway Guides leading interactive sessions across six life pathways and concludes with two signature experiences: The Releasing with Rachel Faulkner Brown and The Ascending, a masterclass led by Olalah Njenga.
About The One Experience, Inc.:
The One Experience™, Inc. is a North Carolina-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to empowering individuals and strengthening communities under the mission of Better Every Day. Through innovative programs in personal growth, professional development, and empowerment, the organization equips individuals with practical tools to overcome barriers, embrace their potential, and create lasting change for a prophetable life. Find out more at: TheOneExperience.org.
Contact:
Syrena N. Williams
***@theoneexperience.org
