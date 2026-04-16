The 'One-Person Unicorn' Era is Here - MasterClass Debuts a New Class to Help Members Work Smarter

Learn how to automate tasks, build AI agents and connect everyday tools for faster, more efficient work

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass, the personalized learning platform unlocking human potential with the world's best, today announced the launch of Revolutionize Your Workflows With AI. Taught by Stanford economist Erik Brynjolfsson, AI educator Cat Goetze and technologist Parth Patil, the class shows how AI can be integrated into everyday workflows to increase output, streamline decision-making and unlock new ways of working. The class is available now exclusively on MasterClass, where subscribers have unlimited access to 200+ instructors with an annual membership.

Parth Patil, Erik Brynjolfsson, and Cat Goetze for MasterClass.

In this class, members learn how to redesign the way they work by turning AI into an integrated system rather than a set of stand-alone tools. Through real-world demos, instructors show how to connect AI across everyday platforms: email, calendar, and project management tools to centralize information, surface priorities and reduce time spent navigating fragmented workflows. Members see how AI can pull together information from meetings, documents and communications to create structured outputs like weekly plans and trackable task systems. The class also highlights where human judgment matters most, and how members can employ AI to take on routine coordination and analysis so that they can focus on decision-making, strategy and creative problem-solving.

Lessons include:

Be a One-Person Unicorn: Offload repetitive work to AI and focus on higher-value thinking. Instructors demonstrate "vibe coding," where an idea is described in plain English and AI builds a functioning app, like a tool that recommends work-friendly cafés based on Wi-Fi strength, outlets and hours, complete with deployable features in minutes.

Offload repetitive work to AI and focus on higher-value thinking. Instructors demonstrate "vibe coding," where an idea is described in plain English and AI builds a functioning app, like a tool that recommends work-friendly cafés based on Wi-Fi strength, outlets and hours, complete with deployable features in minutes. Become a Superuser: Integrate AI directly into daily workflows instead of using it in isolation. In one lesson, AI connects to tools like Notion, Google Drive, and calendar systems to generate a weekly task list from meetings, emails and documents, automatically organizing priorities into a structured, trackable system.

Integrate AI directly into daily workflows instead of using it in isolation. In one lesson, AI connects to tools like Notion, Google Drive, and calendar systems to generate a weekly task list from meetings, emails and documents, automatically organizing priorities into a structured, trackable system. Amplify Your Mind: Use AI to support better decision-making by analyzing large datasets and modeling outcomes. In one example, AI evaluates a business expansion scenario by pulling together customer data, financials and market research to outline both upside and risk, helping guide more informed strategic decisions.

Use AI to support better decision-making by analyzing large datasets and modeling outcomes. In one example, AI evaluates a business expansion scenario by pulling together customer data, financials and market research to outline both upside and risk, helping guide more informed strategic decisions. Put AI Agents to Work: Build AI agents that run in the background to handle ongoing tasks. In one demo, an agent monitors an inbox, categorizes emails by urgency, tags actions like "needs reply" or "can archive" and turns dozens of messages into a short list of priorities, freeing up time for more strategic work.

"AI is not about replacing people, it's about amplifying what they're capable of doing," said Brynjolfsson. "In this class, members learn how to redesign their workflows so they can delegate routine tasks to machines, focus on higher-level thinking and ultimately become far more productive and creative in their work."

Revolutionize Your Workflows With AI joins The New Rules of Wealth; AI and Medicine: Your Secret to Better Health; Achieve More With AI; and AI Strategy at Work, expanding MasterClass's growing slate of AI-focused offerings.

Embed & view the trailer here: https://youtu.be/mfxmfv9nF30

Download still here: https://dam.masterclass.com/Share/55sx5w13xvg3you4b2t27087kyqa4c31

Credit: Courtesy of MasterClass

About MasterClass:

MasterClass is the personalized learning platform that unlocks human potential with the world's best instructors. A membership provides unlimited access to 200+ instructors and classes in a variety of formats and subjects, including business and leadership, communication, health and wellness, writing and more—available anytime, anywhere, on mobile, tablet, desktop, Apple TV®, Android™TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku®. Learn negotiation from Chris Voss. Build a business with Mark Cuban. Cook with Gordon Ramsay. Write with Shonda Rhimes. Navigate relationships with Esther Perel. Make bold choices with Samuel L. Jackson.

Beyond its core membership, MasterClass offers advanced learning experiences built for the AI era. MasterClass Executive is an AI-native business education experience for working professionals who want to advance their careers, without pausing them or taking on debt. MasterClass On Call enables members to practice and prepare for high-stakes conversations through AI-powered roleplays and real-time coaching from the AI of the world's best, while MasterClass Certificates, developed with leading companies, equip learners with in-demand skills for fast-changing careers. For organizations, MasterClass at Work provides flexible training solutions that build essential skills across all levels of an enterprise.

Media Contact:

Susan Scott, MasterClass

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SOURCE MasterClass