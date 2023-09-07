The Op Games Launches MONOPOLY®: The Witcher Edition Based on CD PROJEKT RED's Hit Video Game Franchise

The World of the White Wolf Comes to the Tabletop in the All-New Collectible Board Game, Giving Fans a New Way to Hunt Monsters and Channel Their Favorite Mutated Monster Slayer

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Usaopoly (The Op) , the board game and puzzle publisher behind iconic licensed games and best-selling party games Telestrations®, Blank Slate™, and Hues and Cues™, today launched a fantastical version of the classic board game with MONOPOLY®: The Witcher Edition, under license from leading toy and game company Hasbro. Bringing one of the most renowned RPG franchises to the tabletop, fans can now embark on a new monster-slaying adventure featuring locations and characters straight from CD PROJEKT RED's acclaimed Witcher series of games.

The World of the White Wolf Comes to the Tabletop in the All-New Collectible Board Game, Giving Fans a New Way to Hunt Monsters and Channel Their Favorite Mutated Monster Slayer.

In MONOPOLY®: The Witcher Edition, join the hunt for victory as players buy, sell, and trade monsters from the video game franchise including Bruxa, Crone, Leshen, and more. Fans of the series will appreciate the custom game board featuring several of their favorite characters including Geralt, Ciri, Yennefer, and Dandelion, along with many bloodthirsty monsters as seen in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Players can choose from six collectible, custom tokens including Kaer Mohren, Roach on the Roof, a Flaming Book, a Crystal Skull, and a Lute, to journey the Continent and establish Houses and Manors across the board.

"The Witcher is one of the most iconic franchises that has made its way across so many mediums to meet its fans where they are — from its start in the book pages to its success in the video game world and now a hit Netflix series," said Dane Chapin, CEO of The Op. "We're excited to be able to give fans a whole new way to experience The Witcher with a custom spin on one of America's favorite tabletop games."

Designed for two to six players, ages 17 and up, fans will collect custom currency from Vivaldi's Dwarven Bank with the help of profitable "Bounty" (Community Chest) and "Law of Surprise" (Chance) cards. Leverage the unpredictable and eventful Law of Surprise and Bounty cards to bankrupt the other challengers and be the last one with any crown currency to win!

"MONOPOLY is one of the most recognizable and popular board games in the world, and has been for nearly a century — so to now have a MONOPOLY board designed around The Witcher series of games is fantastic to see," said Jan Rosner, VP of Business Development, CD PROJEKT RED. "The world of The Witcher is a perfect fit for a game like MONOPOLY, and I think players will really enjoy traversing the board filled with these iconic monsters and locations. It's a really unique, dark fantasy take on the MONOPOLY formula."

MONOPOLY®: The Witcher Edition (MSRP: $44.99) is available now on The Op's website. To learn more about the game and The Op, visit www.TheOp.Games , and follow along on social ( @TheOpGames ) for more on the latest game announcements and launches.

About MONOPOLY

MONOPOLY first hit shelves in 1935 with the Racecar, Thimble, Boot, Top Hat, and Battleship among the original set of MONOPOLY tokens, while the Scottie Dog and Wheelbarrow were added in the early 1950s. Although the brand has evolved over the 87 years, the gameplay and iconography of the classic MONOPOLY game has remained unchanged, making it a timeless classic sure to be enjoyed by future generations. Today, MONOPOLY is the world's favourite family game brand and is enjoyed by more than one billion players in 114 countries across the globe.

About Usaopoly (aka The Op Games)

The Op, also known as Usaopoly, is a family entertainment company and leading publisher and manufacturer of board games and puzzles for over 25 years! Our diverse portfolio includes award-winning and best-selling titles such as TELESTRATIONS®, BLANK SLATE™, HUES & CUES™, TAPPLE and HARRY POTTER™ HOGWARTS BATTLE™ as well as licensed versions of MONOPOLY®, CLUE®, MUNCHKIN®, TRIVIAL PURSUIT®, DICE THRONE, SMASH UP, and more. The Op continues to partner with marquee brands and licensors such as Hasbro, Disney, Marvel, Nintendo, Warner Bros., Cartoon Network, and Nickelodeon. The Op is passionate about bringing family, friends, and fans together to create memorable experiences through play! Learn more at www.TheOp.games .

About The Witcher

Created by CD PROJEKT RED, The Witcher is a series of fantasy role-playing games following the adventures of professional monster slayer Geralt of Rivia. To date, the series has sold over 75 million copies worldwide and garnered over 1,000 awards. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was released in 2015 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, and later in 2019 on the Nintendo Switch. In 2022, a next-gen update for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PlayStation 5 was released. Overall, the game has won a total of 250 Game of the Year awards and sold over 50 million copies worldwide. The Witcher games are set in the universe created by Andrzej Sapkowski in his series of books.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a leading toy and game company whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers engaging brand experiences for global audiences through toys, consumer products, gaming and entertainment, with a portfolio of iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands. Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com .

SOURCE USAopoly