The Open Wing Alliance Applauds Jollibee Foods Corporation for Prioritizing Animal Welfare, Announcing Commitment to Source Cage-Free Eggs From Supply Chains Globally

News provided by

The Open Wing Alliance

28 Sep, 2023, 08:46 ET

The largest and fastest-growing Asian restaurant company in the world, Jollibee's cage-free egg commitment will positively impact millions of hens worldwide 

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Open Wing Alliance (OWA), an international coalition working to end the abuse of chickens worldwide, announces a victory in their worldwide campaign to persuade Jollibee to publish a global cage-free egg commitment. After months of campaigning globally by the coalition, Jollibee pledges to transition to 100% cage-free eggs in the US by 2025 and 100% cage-free eggs by 2035 globally. This decision will positively impact millions of hens worldwide, as Jollibee Foods Corporation's cage-free egg commitment will set a new standard in animal welfare and encourage other global food companies to follow suit.

Continue Reading
The Open Wing Alliance
The Open Wing Alliance

"We are thrilled to see Jollibee's commitment to animal welfare and cage-free eggs. This decision is an essential step towards creating a more humane food system and improving the lives of millions of hens," said Caitlin Campbell, Global Campaigns Coordinator at the Open Wing Alliance. "The Open Wing Alliance recognizes Jollibee's pledge and hopes that this decision will encourage Zensho Holdings to prioritize animal welfare in its supply chain." 

To date, over 2,500 major food corporations—including 146 of the largest multinational corporations like KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Papa John's, Burger King, Popeye's, Krispy Kreme, Nestlé, Aldi, and Kraft Heinz—have announced 100% cage-free egg commitments.

Caged systems promote stress, reproductive disease, and poor bone health in egg-laying hens. For more information about The Open Wing Alliance, visit OpenWingAlliance.org. Follow along with the cage-free movement on Twitter @GlobalCageFree.

About the Open Wing Alliance (OWA)
The Open Wing Alliance is a global coalition of animal protection organizations trailblazing farm animal welfare in nearly every major market in the world. Through shared knowledge, resources, and person power, the OWA is united around their goal to end the abuse of chickens worldwide. The alliance was founded in 2016 by The Humane League and has grown into a global force with 100 member organizations in 72 countries, changing how the world's biggest companies treat animals and setting a new standard for corporate animal welfare policies, locally and globally.

Contact
Katie Wagner
Interim Director, Public Relations
[email protected]
1 (513) 260-2700
www.openwingalliance.org

SOURCE The Open Wing Alliance

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.