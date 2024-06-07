The Original Donut Shop® and Kelsea Ballerini Announce Co-Branded Ballerini Blend

Inspired by the singer, the limited-edition coffee blend is now available for purchase exclusively on Keurig.com, while supplies last

BURLINGTON, Mass. and FRISCO, Texas, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Donut Day, The Original Donut Shop® Coffee today announced the debut of their co-branded limited edition flavor, the Ballerini Blend, developed in conjunction with Country Superstar Kelsea Ballerini.

Swirling with a buttery, creamy vanilla flavor, the Ballerini Blend is unapologetically fun and delightfully delicious. Made just for fans and inspired by the award-winning singer, the limited-edition medium roast is Kelsea's go-to brew for an everyday treat.

"Coffee is such a constant in my life, so it is really special to release this blend with The Original Donut Shop," said award-winning singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini. "The Ballerini Blend is my crave-able comfort, my morning must-have, and a mug full of vanilla-flavored goodness. It's my taste of home when I'm on the road and my absolute favorite way to treat myself. And now, it's yours to enjoy too!"

"This National Donut Day, we worked to bring forth a playful blend that channeled Ballerini's flavorful passion points," said Becky Opdyke, Senior Vice President, Coffee Marketing at Keurig Dr Pepper. "We're thrilled to take this partnership one step further with the release of the exclusive Ballerini Blend and are looking forward to continuing to treat the taste buds of our consumers!"

This coffee collaboration is the latest in a series of collaborations between Ballerini and the brand. Most recently, the brand launched its "Brew Some Ooh" campaign starring Ballerini. The advertising celebrates the treat that is The Original Donut Shop coffee, which tastes (and sounds) delicious. Watch here .

The brand and Ballerini will be co-hosting a brunch event in Nashville, Friday, June 7. Fans will get first access to the new brew and enjoy a live performance from the singer.

The Ballerini Blend is available for purchase exclusively on Keurig.com , while supplies last. For every purchase of the Ballerini Blend, at-home coffee drinkers will also get 50% off any additional box of The Original Donut Shop® K-cup pods only at Keurig.com.

About Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini has consistently made history. With the release of her debut album, "The First Time," she became the only female country artist to hit #1 with the first three consecutive singles from a debut album. This history-making feat earned her a Best New Artist Grammy nomination. She has logged five back-to-back Top 10 entries on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, including the platinum-selling "The First Time" (2015), gold-selling "Unapologetically" (2017), gold-selling "kelsea" (2020), "ballerini" (2020) and "SUBJECT TO CHANGE" (2022). With seven #1 singles and 32 certifications from the RIAA to date, her catalog boasts a string of essential smashes.

Among dozens of accolades thus far, Ballerini has garnered four Grammy nominations, won two ACM Awards, picked up two CMA Awards, took home the iHeartRadio Music Awards honor for Best New Artist, and received multiple career nominations from the ACM Awards, American Music Awards, CMA Awards, CMT Awards and People's Choice Awards.

Expanding her sphere of influence, Ballerini authored her first original book of poetry, "Feel Your Way Through" (2021), and Dolly Parton tapped her to star in the audiobook of "Run, Rose, Run" (2022). This same year, the multi-platinum country superstar was named the newest face of Covergirl. She entered into a multi-year partnership and launched a cosmetic collaboration with the brand in 2023.

Ballerini was inducted as a member of the famed Grand Ole Opry in 2019. At the time, she notably became the Opry's youngest member in its nearly 100-year history since being founded in 1925.

Ballerini's fourth album, "SUBJECT TO CHANGE," arrived in 2022. The gold-certified first single, "HEARTFIRST," earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Country Solo Performance. She went on to surprise fans with the release of the intimate six-song "Rolling Up the Welcome Mat" in 2023, which earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album. "Welcome Mat," along with an accompanying short film written and directed by Ballerini, marks the multi-platinum star's most intimate and honest work to date.

In 2023, she enjoyed a stint as special guest on Kenny Chesney's "I Go Back" Tour and wrapped the sold-out third leg of her exclusive headlining "HEARTFIRST" Tour.

Most recently, Ballerini earned three 2024 ACM Award nominations, including Album of the Year for her revered "Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (for Good)" as both artist and producer, as well as Female Vocalist of the Year. Ballerini is set to serve as Coach on Season 27 of NBC's The Voice, premiering in Spring 2025.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (Nasdaq: KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with a portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands and powerful distribution capabilities to provide a beverage for every need, anytime, anywhere. With annual revenue of approximately $15 billion, we hold leadership positions in beverage categories including soft drinks, coffee, tea, water, juice and mixers, and have the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. Our innovative partnership model builds emerging growth platforms in categories such as premium coffee, energy, sports hydration and ready-to-drink coffee. Our brands include Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Canada Dry®, Mott's®, A&W®, Snapple®, Peñafiel®, 7UP®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Clamato®, Core Hydration® and The Original Donut Shop®. Driven by a purpose to Drink Well. Do Good., our 28,000 employees aim to enhance the experience of every beverage occasion and to make a positive impact for people, communities and the planet. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

