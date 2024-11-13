The Original Pickle Shot Celebrates 'National Pickle Day' with Cocktail Kits, a Sweepstakes Offer, and an Online Discount

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For The Original Pickle Shot®, the top-selling pickle spirit in the U.S., tomorrow (November 14) is one of the most important days of the year. It's "National Pickle Day" of course!

For “National Pickle Day,” The Original Pickle Shot customized a pair of one-of-a-kind Miron Crosby cowboy boots to award to one lucky winner.

This year, The Original Pickle Shot (known by its fans across the country as "TOPS"), is celebrating this gherkin day of reverence by offering delivery of a "Pickle Margarita Tailgate Kit," and kicking off a national sweepstakes for a pair of luxury pickle-themed boots. And on National Pickle Day November 14, visitors to TheOriginalPickleShot.com will be able take 20 percent off their online orders of two or more bottles.

The "Pickle Margarita Tailgate Kit," developed in partnership with Twang, is available through Cocktail Courier for $69.99 and includes everything people need to prepare a TOPS Pickle Marg at home (including, of course, small bottles of The Original Pickle Shot – original and spicy – and Twang beer salts bottles). There's also some fun stuff in there like a TOPS fanny pack, shot glasses, bandana, and coaster.

Also for "National Pickle Day," TOPS customized a pair of one-of-a-kind Miron Crosby cowboy boots to award to one lucky winner. The sweepstakes runs until November 17 on The Original Pickle Shot's Instagram and website. The Original Pickle Shot's famous Pickle Marg cocktail recipe will be included in a custom message box inscribed onto a piece of leather stitched in the inside liner of the boots.

"I think everyone should have November 14 – 'National Pickle Day' – circled on their calendar, this most important occasion to celebrate the almighty pickle," says John King, co-founder of The Original Pickle Shot. "With our marg kits, recipes, sweeps, and discounts, this year TOPS has made it even easier and more fun to praise the pickle!"

To mix a TOPS Pickle Marg, simply combine 1oz. of The Original Pickle Shot (your choice, original or spicy) with 1oz. of silver tequila, 1oz. of lime juice, and 1oz. of agave nectar into a shaker with ice. Strain that into a rocks glass over fresh ice and garnish with a pickle spear (sprinkled with Twang chili lime salt). Easy!

About The Original Pickle Shot

The Original Pickle Shot, launched in 2018 and now available in more than 15,000 bars, restaurants, and retail stores throughout the U.S., is the top-selling pickle brine-infused vodka in America. The Original Pickle Shot is unique in that it uses a proprietary pickle brine and 30-proof five-times distilled Iowa corn vodka to create the brand's signature recipe and is available in original and spicy flavors (in convenient tailgating and game day sizes of 750ml, 375ml, and 50ml bottles). The Original Pickle Shot isn't a pickle back or a chaser, it's a carefully crafted ready-to-pour vodka with an opaque light green color and delicious dill pickle taste. It's only 1.5 carbs and under 40 calories per shot, with no sugar or gluten, and no artificial flavors or colors. For more information about The Original Pickle Shot or to purchase online, visit theoriginalpickleshot.com.

