The Original Voice Of Siri Helps UserWay Promote Web Accessibility
The campaign, which is the first ever revealing the voice actor behind Siri, brings attention to the challenges people with disabilities face when accessing the internet.
Sep 30, 2021, 09:00 ET
WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UserWay, the leading web accessibility company, today announced a campaign featuring the voice actor behind the original Siri. The campaign focuses on spreading awareness about web accessibility and bringing light to the critical importance of an inclusive web. With 15% of the global population having some sort of disability and the world quickly becoming digital, web accessibility is an increasingly important issue.
