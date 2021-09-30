The Original Voice Of Siri Helps UserWay Promote Web Accessibility

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UserWay , the leading web accessibility company, today announced a campaign featuring the voice actor behind the original Siri. The campaign focuses on spreading awareness about web accessibility and bringing light to the critical importance of an inclusive web. With 15% of the global population having some sort of disability and the world quickly becoming digital, web accessibility is an increasingly important issue.

SOURCE UserWay