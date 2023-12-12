UserWay and Semrush Supercharge Digital Marketing with Accessibility Tools

UserWay adds accessibility tools to Semrush's global platform



WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UserWay (TASE: UWAY), a full-service provider of digital accessibility technologies, announced a collaboration with Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) the leading online visibility management SaaS platform. UserWay's web accessibility compliance technology is now available on the Semrush App Center, including the UserWay Accessibility Scanner and the UserWay Accessibility Widget.

Advancing digital inclusion in online marketing:

With 200,000 new websites launching daily, barriers multiply for users with disabilities, because the faster teams or web agencies publish and deploy content, the greater the digital disability divide grows. And in a time of increasing global regulatory pressure targeting inaccessible websites, businesses face a growing imperative to ensure equal access to their online experiences. Marketers play a crucial role in bridging this gap by advocating for and implementing accessible design and content strategies, ensuring that digital experiences are inclusive and accessible to all users.

The collaboration between UserWay and Semrush reflects a shared dedication to making the digital world more inclusive and accessible. Through this collaboration, UserWay's AI-powered web accessibility technologies will enable Semrush's users to create sites that are now optimized not only for search engines but also for ADA compliance, facilitating a more accessible digital experience for people with disabilities.

Now, Semrush users will have access to UserWay's Accessibility Widget and Accessibility Scanner available in the Semrush App Center .





Web accessibility compliance: UserWay's technology allows users to address their website compliance with the ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) and conformance to WCAG (Web Content Accessibility Guidelines) standards, optimizing for search engines and accessibility simultaneously.

According to Allon Mason, CEO of UserWay, "Marketers will now have AI-powered accessibility technology at their fingertips when they use our tools on Semrush's industry-leading App Center. Working together, we're taking a necessary leap towards making accessibility a default for everyone on the web, empowering users with more intuitive, usable, compliant, and accessible online experiences."



About UserWay

UserWay is a global, full-service digital accessibility company, committed to enabling the fundamental human right of digital inclusion. The UserWay platform is trusted by millions of websites globally to increase usability for users of different abilities. Al-powered technologies, combined with human-in-the-loop processes, help websites, apps, and digital documents more readily achieve compliance with accessibility regulations, such as the ADA, Section 508, AODA and EAA, and internationally recognized standards such as WCAG 2.1 AA, WCAG 2.2, and EN 301 549.

