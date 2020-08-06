The Orion Metal Exchange named "Top Rated Full Service Precious Metals Firm" by Retirement Living 2020.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Metal Exchange is proud to be recognized by Retirement Living as a top full service precious metals company for 2020.

Orion Metal Exchange CEO Jacob Blalock says, "Being recognized by Retirement Living is both an honor and a result of a dedicated and coordinated team effort."

Orion Metal Exchange has recently seen a fivefold increase in precious metals investing due to growing concerns in the U.S. Dollar and a slowing economy.

Orion Metal Exchange is a nationwide full-service precious metals company.

Interested parties are invited to call Orion Metal Exchange at 1-800-559-0088 with questions concerning precious metals IRA/tax deferred accounts, precious metal 3rd party storage and accepting precious metal delivery/possession.

