The OrthoForum Recognizes AAOS as Its Official Registry Program

ROSEMONT, Ill., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The OrthoForum, a nationwide network of privately owned orthopaedic practices known for its pillars of benchmarking, networking, innovation and advocacy, announced a collaboration with the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS), naming the AAOS Registry Program as the organization's recommended registries for its members. The four registries include the American Joint Replacement Registry (AJRR), the Shoulder & Elbow Registry, the Musculoskeletal Tumor Registry, and the American Spine Registry, which is a collaboration with the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) and AAOS. All of the AAOS Registries support the OrthoForum's mission of providing orthopaedic group practices with access to the latest best practices and benchmarking tools needed to advance their local market presence.

"The OrthoForum's new relationship with the AAOS Registry Program will allow our members to demonstrate their high-quality outcomes and clinical efficacy to support the ongoing building of a national orthopaedic provider network," said Glenn Sumner, OrthoForum CEO.

The AAOS Registry Program will be an important part of OrthoForum members' internal quality programs. In addition to providing scale, objectivity, subspecialization and patient-reported outcomes, the AAOS Registry Program will help the OrthoForum raise patient, benefit plan advisor and employer awareness about the importance of measuring Patient Reported Outcomes within each practice. Even more, the Registry Program presents the opportunity for the 4,700+ physicians in 45 states of the OrthoForum, and its sister organization, OrthoConnect, to review their cases against a growing list of national statistics and analytics. Whether through access to more than two million hip and knee replacement procedures available through the AJRR or through future learnings about COVID-19's impact on musculoskeletal care, the AAOS Registry Program continues to evolve and grow to meet the needs of orthopaedic surgeons.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the OrthoForum to continue to improve our members' quality of musculoskeletal care through registry data," said Bryan D. Springer, MD, FAAOS, chair of the AJRR Steering Committee. "With the AAOS' growing family of registries, we continue to deliver on our strategic goal of equipping members to thrive in value-based environments and advance the quality of orthopaedic care. Becoming the designated Registry Program of the OrthoForum will further launch us into the future of bone and joint health analytics, benefitting not only surgeons, but patients across the country."

Gerald R. Williams Jr., MD, FAAOS, chair of the Shoulder & Elbow Registry Steering Committee added, "The strengthening of the relationship with the OrthoForum and OrthoConnect is especially important to the future growth of the Shoulder & Elbow Registry given that many of the procedures that we collect are performed in the outpatient setting."

To enroll in a registry, contact an AAOS Registry engagement associate via email [email protected] or phone 847-292-0530.

About the OrthoForum

The OrthoForum is a national specialty physician network whose membership includes many of the largest privately owned orthopaedic practices in the United States. Established to meet the unique challenges that independent orthopaedic group practices face in today's musculoskeletal health care environment, the OrthoForum selects its members individually to participate in activities that advance each group's presence throughout their markets. These activities include benchmarking, innovation, business ventures, networking and best practices. Follow the OrthoForum on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About the AAOS Registry Program

The mission of the AAOS Registry Program is to improve orthopaedic care through the collection, analysis, and reporting of actionable data. It seeks to encompass all the musculoskeletal and anatomical areas for orthopaedics through comprehensive data and technology resulting in optimal patient outcomes. The AAOS Registry Program is comprised of four distinct programs: The American Joint Replacement Registry (AJRR), the world's largest national registry of hip and knee joint replacement data by annual procedural count with more than 2 million procedures contained within its database; the Shoulder & Elbow Registry; the Musculoskeletal Tumor Registry; and the American Spine Registry, a collaborative effort between the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) and the AAOS.

About the AAOS

With more than 39,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. The AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level best treat patients in their daily practices. The AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments and related musculoskeletal health care issues, and it leads the health care discussion on advancing quality. Follow the AAOS on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

