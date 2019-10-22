"The Other Space," Blake Derksen's Inspirational New Film Based on His Own Cancer Journey, Livestreams 10/29 at 12PM PDT

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the goal of inspiring pediatric cancer patients to survive and thrive, a group of organizations has come together in a unique way to support and promote this extraordinary four-minute film.

The Other Space (Trailer) Blake Derksen

"Hearing the words, 'You have cancer' at age sixteen is overwhelming, to say the least. Even with the support of my family and medical team, sometimes it was still hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Through my time in the hospital and beyond, staying creative was very therapeutic and led me to make this film. With it, I hope to show kids that while their situation might be tough, they can be optimistic and courageous in the face of hardship," said Blake Derksen.

Though nearly forty years older, Reimagine Well co-founder and former Disney Imagineer Roger Holzberg has three things in common with Blake. They are both cancer survivors, graduates from the California Institute of the Arts, and both use their creative talents to help the more than one in three people who will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetimes.

The CalArts connection brought them together. Holzberg teaches a multidisciplinary course for the CalArts Theater school called Healthcare By Design. "I met Blake and saw the storyboards for The Other Space. I was blown away. I realized immediately that this story, and the incredible stop motion animation style that he used to tell it, could be very inspirational for pediatric and adolescent patients following in Blake's footsteps," said Holzberg.

Whether you are a healthcare professional, a caregiver/supporter, a pediatric or adolescent patient, or an individual facing an uphill challenge, The Other Space is for you. Meet Blake and Roger, see the film, and hangout on the film set from the following live streams, both taking place on 10/29 at 12PM PDT:

Open The Portal (OTP) Fellow CalArts grad, David Braun met Blake after offering him an internship at his independent stop motion studio, Open The Portal. Blake impressed the OTP team and has since worked professionally on several OTP projects. OTP offered to help Blake develop and produce the film and will be livestreaming via Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/opentheportal/.

Reimagine Well will be livestreaming via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/reimaginewell/ They have invited partner hospitals, clinicians, and over 6,000 patients and families registered in their support network to attend.

About Reimagine Well

Reimagine Well, founded by Roger Holzber and Leonard Sender MD provides a proprietary platform and programs designed for infusion therapy, assisted living, and more; and has an extensive library of immersive healing experiences and disease-specific 'Learn Guides' hosted by clinicians and medical experts. Sender, a specialist with the Hyundai Cancer Institute at CHOC Children's Hospital, Orange County, California, is board certified in Pediatric Hematology/Oncology and is a clinician and researcher. Holzberg, a 15-year cancer survivor is a former award-winning Disney Imagineer and the first (consulting) Creative Director of the National Cancer Institute.

Contact: Pam Carstens

Phone: (949) 793-8777

Email: 226244@email4pr.com

Website: http://www.reimaginewell.com

SOURCE Reimagine Well