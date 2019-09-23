The Outdoor Power Equipment Institute Announces First Look At 2020 Market Forecast

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI) has released its fall quarterly forecast, predicting a strong finish to 2019 and growth in U.S. shipments of outdoor power equipment in 2020. OPEI is an international trade association representing power equipment, small engine, utility vehicle, golf car and personal transport vehicle manufacturers, and suppliers.

"Our forecast indicates that 2019 will finish with moderate year-over-year growth in several key segments, and the industry will post more gains in 2020," said Kris Kiser, President and CEO of OPEI. "We continue to see advances in commercial-grade mowers used by professionals, and battery/electric equipment continues to pace growth in consumer segments. As an example, 2019 will be the first year of more than 1 million battery/electric walk-behind mower shipments."

The forecast was released at OPEI's Market Statistics Forum, an annual gathering open to all association members that fosters discussion and analysis of industry and macroeconomic trends impacting the business. The daylong event is held at OPEI's headquarters building in Alexandria, VA.

Kiser added that key macroeconomic indicators – GDP growth of 2 percent, dropping interest rates, and historic low levels of unemployment – bode well for another year of steady growth for the outdoor power equipment industry. "As we look to 2020, we're predicting equipment shipments to post gains of 2 to 5 percent, depending on the category," he said.

OPEI forecasted projections use as their basis the compiled monthly shipment data reported by OPEI members, constituting more than 90 percent of all shipments in the U.S. market. OPEI projections reflect shipments of products to include all power sources (e.g., gas, battery, corded, diesel, and propane).

Highlights of the fall OPEI forecast include:

Commercial mower (e.g., zero-turns, intermediate walk-behinds) shipments will grow 7% in 2019 over 2018. Forecast for 2020 is another growth year of 5%.

Handheld OPE shipments (e.g., chain saws, blowers, trimmers) will rebound in 2019, with 3% growth over 2018. Forecast for 2020 is another growth year of 2%. The driver of growth is cordless (battery-powered) products.

Wheeled OPE shipments (e.g. walk-behind mowers, consumer zero-turns, tillers) will be down 1% overall in 2019 over 2018, but are forecasted to rebound with 2% growth in 2020. Notably, cordless (battery-powered) walk-behind mower shipments grew considerably in 2019, and are forecasted to do the same in 2020.

OPEI started its shipment data collection in 1953, and has since expanded the program to include more than 30 products across multiple power sources, reflecting the innovation and growth in the U.S. market.

OPEI industry data is collected, compiled and forecasted by contracted third parties, and is accessible only by member companies. All OPEI members that ship the subject products in the U.S. are eligible to participate in this critical program, assuring that OPEI data in most cases constitutes near full market representation. Additionally, all OPEI forecasts are developed through a third-party working in consultation with OPEI member manufacturers.

ABOUT OPEI

The Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI) is an international trade association representing power equipment, small engine, utility vehicle, golf car and personal transport vehicle manufacturers and suppliers. OPEI is the advocacy voice of the industry, and a recognized Standards Development Organization for the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and active internationally through the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) in the development of safety and performance standards. OPEI is managing partner of GIE+EXPO, the industry's annual international trade show, and the TurfMutt Foundation, which directs the environmental education program, TurfMutt. OPEI-Canada represents members on a host of issues, including recycling, emissions and other regulatory developments across the Canadian provinces.

Media contacts:

- Ami Neiberger-Miller, Four Leaf PR on behalf of OPEI, 703-887-4877, ami@fourleafpr.com

- Debbi Mayster, Four Leaf PR on behalf of OPEI, 240-988-6243, debbi@fourleafpr.com

SOURCE Outdoor Power Equipment Institute