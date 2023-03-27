The Oxford Group Acquires Appalachian Truss

ASHEVILLE, N.C., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Mergers & Acquisitions announces the sale of Appalachian Truss, located in Burnsville, North Carolina, to The Oxford Group, a family office and private equity firm headquartered in Minnesota.

The Oxford Group, led by CEO Brian Swanson, acquires businesses that align with the firm's operating practices and principles. Having purchased Garfield Truss Systems in 2021, this is the second truss manufacturer acquired by The Oxford Group.

"The acquisition of our second truss facility speaks to our commitment to investing in the growth and success of our communities," explains Swanson. "With this strategic move, we are expanding our capacity for innovation and quality production. By applying the Oxford Operating System, we will further our mission of providing exceptional service to our employees, customers, and community. We are excited to continue our mission of driving positive change through responsible investing."

Appalachian Truss is the leading truss manufacturer in western North Carolina, offering custom roof and floor truss systems. The business was previously owned and operated by Kevin Birkmayer. Appalachian Truss provides the highest quality building components with outstanding customer service, including dedicated delivery trucks and a crane for assisting builders with installation.

Birkmayer is proud of the company's past performance and expresses confidence in its future. "Appalachian Truss has been an important supplier to the residential and commercial markets in western North Carolina and southeast Tennessee for the past 10 years. The Oxford Group is the right company to continue its growth."

"We appreciate everything Viking, GrowThink, and First National Bank did to help this deal run smoothly," states Swanson.

Eric McKeehan of Viking M&A in Asheville, North Carolina, assisted Mr. Birkmayer as a sell-advisor on the transaction. Jeff Jones of GrowThink provided buy-side guidance to The Oxford Group. Moss & Barnett Law of Minneapolis, Minnesota, provided buy-side legal support. Deal financing was provided by First National Bank.

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions

Viking provides exit strategies and M&A services to middle-market business owners. In business since 1996, 50% of Viking's brokers are former business owners. Viking has an 85% close rate, representing over 800 successful transactions and is the leading advisory firm of its type in the Southeast. Viking operates ten offices, including Asheville, North Carolina.

SOURCE Viking Mergers & Acquisitions