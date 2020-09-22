The Paley Center For Media And The James P. Jimirro Media Impact Series Present: Debating The Debates: A Paley Town Hall

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media today announced that it will present the fourth program in The James P. Jimirro Media Impact Series entitled Debating the Debates: A Paley Town Hall. This live town hall will be streamed on the Paley Center's YouTube channel on Wednesday, September 23 at 8:00 pm EDT. The fourth program of this important annual series will tackle the upcoming presidential debates, featuring views from both sides of the aisle on the topics that will be most crucial for voters including the continued handling of the COVID-19 crisis, the state of the economy, police reform, and more. Questions will be fielded from all over the country to help form the discussion, and the answers will be debated among the participants.

"This is shaping up to be one of the most important presidential elections of our lifetime, which further raises the stakes of the upcoming debates," said James P. Jimirro. "It's an honor to continue to work with the Paley Center, especially on presenting this timely and important discussion."

"The Paley Center has gathered some of the most respected names in politics and journalism for this crucial discussion, that will closely examine what voters are looking to see from both candidates during these historic debates," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "We're so proud to present this latest program in The James P. Jimirro Media Impact Series."

On the sixtieth anniversary of the first televised presidential debate, between Kennedy and Nixon, this fall Americans will experience presidential debates like no others. As Americans navigate a transformed political landscape, the pandemic, and civil unrest, the debates are designed to shed light on the candidates, their positions, and fitness for office. Our prominent panelists, from all sides of the political spectrum, will engage in a live Town Hall to consider ways to make the debates more effective and enlightening for voters. The featured participants include: James Carville, Democratic Strategist; Michael Goodwin, New York Post; Frank Luntz, Contributor, Fox News, & CNBC, Host, Fridays with Frank; Michael Steele, Former Chairman, Republican National Committee and MSNBC Political Analyst; and Moderator Marie Hardin, Dean of the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications, Penn State University.

The James P. Jimirro Media Impact Series casts light on the role of media in influencing public thought and behavior. Designed to reach media professionals, students, and the public at large, the series encourages careful consideration of media's impact on society and, accordingly, fosters more critical viewers and readers.

