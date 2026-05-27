The Renowned Paley International Council Summit Returns to New York October 19-21, 2026

This Year's Summit, Global Media in Focus: Power, Platforms, and Perspective Will Convene at the Iconic Paley Museum in Midtown Manhattan

The 2026 Paley International Council Summit to Launch the Inaugural Dr. John C. Malone Annual Keynote Address at The Paley International Council Summit, Celebrating the Legacy of the Legendary "Cable Cowboy" and Visionary Leader

The Annual Keynote is Endowed by Charter Communications, Liberty Global, Liberty Latin America, Liberty Media, Live Nation, SiriusXM, and Warner Bros. Discovery

The Paley International Council Summit is Made Possible by the Generous Support of Hearst and William S. Paley Foundation

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media announced today the location, dates and an exciting addition to the highly anticipated 2026 Paley International Council Summit: Global Media in Focus: Power, Platforms, and Perspective. One of the industry's most prestigious events, The Paley International Council Summit—which annually convenes respected dignitaries, chief executives, industry thought leaders, and innovative trend setters from the world's most respected companies—returns this year to the iconic Paley Museum in Midtown Manhattan on October 19-21, 2026.

This year's Summit will mark the inaugural Dr. John C. Malone Annual Keynote Address at The Paley International Council Summit, honoring the extraordinary legacy of a visionary leader in business, society, and modern life.

The Paley International Council Summit is made possible by the generous support of valued partners Hearst and William S. Paley Foundation.

"The Paley International Council Summit brings together voices across media, business, and public life for dialogue on the forces influencing our industry and the global landscape," said Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Executive Vice Chairman and Former CEO of Hearst, and Chairman of The Paley Center for Media. "This year, we are pleased to inaugurate the Dr. John C. Malone Annual Keynote Address at The Paley International Council Summit, honoring a transformative leader whose impact has shaped the media industry, modern enterprise, and the dynamics of worldwide markets."

"Known as the legendary 'Cable Cowboy,' Dr. John C. Malone has spent more than five decades redefining the business landscape through transformative leadership, bold vision, and groundbreaking innovation. He remains one of the most influential architects of the media, communications and technology sector, helping to shape and reshape the way we live, work, and connect, leaving an indelible impact on both business and modern life," said Maureen J. Reidy, President & CEO of The Paley Center for Media. "We are grateful to our esteemed group of supporters who made the Dr. John C. Malone Annual Keynote Address at The Paley International Council Summit possible including Charter Communications, Liberty Global, Liberty Latin America, Liberty Media/F1, Live Nation, SiriusXM, and Warner Bros. Discovery."

The Dr. John C. Malone Annual Keynote Address

The Dr. John C. Malone Annual Keynote Address at The Paley International Council Summit will serve as a cornerstone of the Paley International Council Summit. This signature keynote will look boldly to the future of media, business, and technology, spotlighting the forces reshaping the industry, from breakthrough innovation to shifting consumer behavior, and the powerful new opportunities emerging on the horizon.

"The media, business, and technology landscape is evolving at unprecedented speed, creating extraordinary opportunities for how the world connects and communicates," said Dr. John C. Malone. "Having participated in the Paley International Council Summit over the past several years, I'm honored that this keynote will become a permanent part of this esteemed event."

Since 2020, Dr. Malone's session at the Paley International Council Summit has been a highlight of the program. For the past six years, before a standing-room-only audience, he has set the tone for meaningful dialogue among the most influential leaders across media, sports, entertainment, technology, and business, distinguished by his strategic insight, trademark candor, and sharp wit.

This annual address is endowed through generous support from Chris Winfrey — President & Chief Executive Officer, Charter Communications, Mike Fries — Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Liberty Global, Balan Nair — President & Chief Executive Officer, Liberty Latin America, Robert R. Bennett — Chairman of the Board, and Derek Chang — President & Chief Executive Officer, Liberty Media Corporation, Michael Rapino — President & Chief Executive Officer, Live Nation Entertainment, Jennifer Witz — Chief Executive Officer, SiriusXM, and David Zaslav — President & Chief Executive Officer, Warner Bros. Discovery.

In a joint statement, the funders of the Dr. John C. Malone Annual Keynote Address at the Paley International Council Summit commented: "We are honored to celebrate the unparalleled legacy and impact of Dr. John C. Malone at The Paley International Council Summit. This annual keynote address will serve as a powerful tribute and ensure that Dr. Malone's voice, values, and visionary thinking continue to shape the future of media, communications, and technology for years to come."

The History of The Paley International Council Summit

Often referred to as the "Davos of Media," the Paley International Council Summit was founded by Frank A. Bennack, Jr., and Dr. Henry A. Kissinger in 1995. Chaired by Bennack, the Summit serves to advance the exchange of ideas and foster a sense of community among peers. Over the years the Summit has taken place in major cities across the world including Rome, London, New York, Paris, Madrid, Istanbul, Mexico City, Beijing, Cape Town, and most recently Silicon Valley.

Since its inception, the Paley International Council Summit has welcomed many illustrious attendees including members of the Paley Media Council and the Paley International Council, exclusive membership communities composed of the world's most important entertainment, media, and technology executives. Paley Media Council and Paley International Council Members receive VIP Delegate passes to the Paley International Council Summit, and unparalleled in-person access to timely discussions featuring top industry leaders year-round in both New York and Los Angeles. Recent Paley Media Council programs include conversations with Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO, Netflix; Neal Mohan, CEO, YouTube; Eddy Cue, Senior Vice president, Services and Health, Apple; Hiroki Totoki, President and CEO, Sony Group Corporation; Condoleezza Rice, 66th US Secretary of State; Director, Hoover Institution; Mellody Hobson, Co-CEO and President, Ariel Investments; Gary B. Bettman, Commissioner, National Hockey League; Don Garber, Commissioner, Major League Soccer; Roger Goodell, Commissioner, National Football League; Robert D. Manfred, Jr., Commissioner, Major League Baseball; Adam Silver, Commissioner, National Basketball Association; and David Solomon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., among others, with upcoming programs including General David H. Petraeus, Partner, KKR; Chairman, KKR Global Institute and General Dan Caine, 22nd Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The Paley International Council Summit takes place during an unprecedented year for Paley as it celebrates its historic 50th anniversary. From the grand reopening of its newly renovated, state-of-the-art theaters and reimagined public spaces at the Paley Museum, to the opening of the Paley Archive at the Beverly Hills Public Library, Paley serves as a vibrant gathering place for both the public and industry leaders, as well as visitors from around the world.

Upcoming programs include celebrations of the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup, featuring a blockbuster exhibit and live watch parties for all 104 matches; a dynamic commemoration of America's 250th anniversary; live podcast recordings; songwriter and artist showcases; and much more.

The full agenda and speaker announcements will be shared at a later date.

To learn more about the many benefits of Paley Media Council and Paley International Council Membership please visit Paley Media Council.

For additional information on the Summit, including delegation registration information and speaker information, please visit paleycenter.org/paleysummit.

About The Paley Center for Media

Founded by media pioneer William S. Paley in 1975, and chaired by Frank A. Bennack, Jr. since 1991, The Paley Center for Media is the world's leading nonprofit cultural organization dedicated to preserving media history and exploring media's powerful shaping influence on culture and society. The Paley Center for Media, which owns the iconic Philip Johnson-designed Paley Museum, has proudly made its home in New York City for fifty years. The Paley Museum is where media, sports, gaming, and entertainment come together and has been recognized as New York City's "Best Museum" and "Best Children's Party Place" for three years in a row.

During the year, the Paley Center produces unmatched programs and respected educational classes for the public and industry. Paley's best-in-class public programming offers once-in-a-lifetime experiences and exclusive access to today's most talked about names through memorable programs that are entertaining, educational, and captivate audiences across generations. On the industry side, programs educate, inform, and lead the conversation on the rapidly evolving media landscape. Paley's unmatched convening power offers unparalleled access to top industry CEOs, world dignitaries, and global thought leaders. At the heart of the institution is the Paley Archive, the largest publicly accessible collection of its kind—with more than 160,000 programs. Often referred to as a national treasure, this invaluable resource is available at The Paley Museum in New York and at the Beverly Hills Public Library in California and plays a central role in Paley's respected educational initiatives that serve K-12 educators and students throughout the year.

SOURCE The Paley Center for Media