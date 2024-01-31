The Paley Center for Media Announces Its Latest PaleyLive Program: Breaking Age Barriers: Media & Aging Inclusivity

The Latest Selection to the PaleyLive Series Explores Media's Role in Reshaping Societal Perceptions of Aging

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media today announced the latest selection to its acclaimed PaleyLive series, Breaking Age Barriers: Leveraging Media for Inclusivity. The event will include a screening of the award-winning short documentary film Below Surface, followed by discussion with members of the film's creative team among others. This program will take place at the Paley Museum located on 25 West 52 St on Wednesday, February 28th, 2024, at 6:30 pm.

Below Surface, which has been screened to enthusiastic audiences at film festivals throughout the country, explores the extraordinary power of community through a YMCA Aquafit class. The film gathers numerous moving stories of a multicultural and multigenerational Aquafit class to demonstrate how kindness and caring for others, combined with exercise, can be an antidote for grief, stress, and physical illness. The heartwarming honesty of the participants is a reminder of the power we all have to support one another.

A conversation immediately following the screening will delve into several of the core themes of Below Surface including what progress has been made against ageism, whether there is an authentic representation of aging in media, and what we can do to change the narrative of getting older to reshape societal perceptions of aging. Included in the discussion are the film's executive producer, Mary Lake Polan, director Lukas Hauser, Linda P. Fried, Dean of Columbia University's Mailman's School of Public Health, and moderator Leslie Jane Seymour, Founder, CoveyClub; Former Editor-in-Chief of Redbook, Marie Claire and More.

"Below Surface is a beautifully moving and thought-provoking film that shows age is truly just a number," said the Paley Center's President & CEO Maureen J. Reidy. "We are honored to host what promises to be a deeply thoughtful conversation on how media can help reshape society's perceptions around aging."

Tickets for this program are now on sale to Paley Center President's Circle, Patron Circle, and Partner Members; to Paley Individual, Family, and Supporting Members on Thursday, February 1 at noon ET; and to the general public on Friday, February 2 at noon ET. For more information and to learn more about the benefits of Paley Center Membership including ticket presale and discounts please visit paleycenter.org/membership.

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has proudly made its home in NYC for almost 50 years and operates the iconic Paley Museum. Through its respected programming, the Paley Center leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of media, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the talent, and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, The Paley Archive, often referred to as a national treasure, containing over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry. For more information about The Paley Center for Media, and to learn about the Paley Center's acclaimed programming, please visit paleycenter.org.

SOURCE The Paley Center for Media