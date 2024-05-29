THE PALEY CENTER FOR MEDIA ANNOUNCES NEW MEMBERS TO ITS ESTEEMED BOARD OF TRUSTEES AND LOS ANGELES BOARD OF GOVERNORS

Omar Abbosh, Kristin A. Dolan, Brad Karp, and Dennis Mathew Join the Paley Center's Board of Trustees

Jesse Collins, Sharb Farjami, Daryl Lee, Christian Muirhead, and Ben Samek Join the Paley Center's Los Angeles Board of Governors

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media, the media industry's leading nonprofit dedicated to celebrating the cultural, creative, and social significance of media and its impact on society, announced today the addition of prominent leaders in the fields of media, technology, advertising, business, and entertainment to its Board of Trustees and Los Angeles Board of Governors.

Joining the Paley Board of Trustees are Omar Abbosh, Chief Executive Officer, Pearson; Kristin A. Dolan, Chief Executive Officer, AMC Networks; Brad Karp, Chairman, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP; and Dennis Mathew, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Altice USA (Optimum).

Joining the Paley Los Angeles Board of Governors are Jesse Collins, Founder & CEO, Jesse Collins Entertainment; Sharb Farjami, Chief Executive Officer, North America, GroupM; Daryl Lee, Global CEO, McCann Worldgroup and CEO, McCann; Christian Muirhead, Co-Chairman, WME; and Ben Samek, Chief Executive Officer, Banijay Americas.

"The Paley Center is honored to welcome each of these talented, intrepid, and illustrious leaders to our esteemed Board of Trustees and Los Angeles Board of Governors," said Maureen J. Reidy, President & CEO of The Paley Center for Media. "This visionary group of leaders represents the very best of media, technology, advertising, business, and entertainment, and their combined experience and expertise will further strengthen our mission and Paley's position as the media industry's preeminent nonprofit."

The Paley Center's Board of Trustees is chaired by Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Executive Vice Chairman and former CEO, Hearst, and is comprised of some of the most exemplary leaders from the worlds of media, sports, gaming, entertainment, and more. The Board offers guidance in support of the organization's mission to lead the conversation around today's rapidly evolving media landscape and provides critical input on strategy and operations, including public programs and exhibits, educational classes, workshops, and industry events hosted by the Paley Media Council.

Abbosh, Dolan, Karp, and Mathew join current Trustees: Alfonso de Angoitia, TelevisaUnivision; David Baszucki, Roblox; Brandon Beck, Riot Games; Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Hearst; Gary B. Bettman, National Hockey League; Adam Bird, McKinsey & Company; Aryeh B. Bourkoff, LionTree LLC; Adriana Cisneros, Cisneros; Chris Cocks, Hasbro, Inc.; Cesar Conde, NBCUniversal News Group; Steve Cooper; Eddy Cue, Apple, Inc.; Cristiana Falcone; Mike Fries, Liberty Global; Don Garber, Major League Soccer; Dexter Goei; Roger Goodell, National Football League; Judy Hart Angelo; Alberto Ibargüen; John H. Josephson, SESAC Music Group; Steve King, Publicis Groupe; Philippe Krakowsky, Interpublic Group; Ynon Kreiz, Mattel, Inc.; Robert Kyncl, Warner Music Group; Jim Lanzone, Yahoo, Inc.; Mark Lazarus, NBCUniversal Media Group; Debra Lee, Leading Women Defined Foundation; Ingrid Lewis-Martin, Chief Advisor to New York City Mayor Eric Adams; Robert D. Manfred, Jr., Major League Baseball; Paulo Marinho, Grupo Globo; Kevin Mayer, Candle Media; Crystal McCrary, Get to Yes Productions; Jonathan Miller, Integrated Media Company; Neal Mohan, YouTube; Daniel L. Mosley, William S. Paley Foundation; Lachlan Murdoch, Fox Corporation; Katherine Oliver, Bloomberg Associates; William C. Paley, 2023 LLC; V Pappas, TikTok; Tyler Perry, Tyler Perry Studios; James Pitaro, ESPN; Marc Pritchard, The Procter & Gamble Company; Arnaud de Puyfontaine, Vivendi; Karthik Rao, Nielsen; Shari Redstone, Paramount Global; Ryan Roslansky, LinkedIn; Faiza J. Saeed, Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP; Ricardo B. Salinas, Grupo Salinas; Sowmyanarayan Sampath, Verizon; Stanley S. Shuman, Allen & Company LLC; Adam Silver, National Basketball Association; Edward Skyler, Citi; Christina Spade; Alexun Advisory Phil Spencer, Microsoft; Dana Strong, Sky Group; Joseph C. Tsai, Alibaba Group; David Wehner, Meta; Andrew Wilson, Electronic Arts; Jennifer C. Witz, Sirius XM Holdings Inc.; Dick Wolf, Wolf Entertainment; David Zaslav, Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.; and Strauss Zelnick, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

The Los Angeles Board of Governors advises the Paley Center on its strategic goals and Los Angeles programming calendar. Additionally, the Board of Governors commits their time to help the Paley Center forge new partnerships and expand its constituency to ensure the Paley Center stays at the forefront of media and technology on the West Coast and remains the preeminent media organization for the industry and the public.

Collins, Farjami, Lee, Muirhead, and Samek join current Governors: Bela Bajaria, Netflix; Kevin Beggs, Lionsgate Television Group; Greg Berlanti, Berlanti Productions; Frances Berwick, NBCUniversal Entertainment; Casey Bloys, HBO/MAX Content; Robert A. Boyd II, Tyler Perry Studios; Campbell Brown; George Cheeks, Paramount Global/CBS; Agnes Chu; Channing Dungey, Warner Bros. Television Group; Michael E. Kassan; Courtney A. Kemp, End of Episode Productions; Charles D. King, MACRO; Steve Lafferty, CAA; John Landgraf, FX Networks & FX Productions; Isaac Lee, EXILE Content; Keith Le Goy, Sony Pictures Entertainment; Erik Logan; Dan McDermott, AMC Networks; Kirk McDonald, GroupM North America; Jennifer Mullin, Fremantle; Connie Orlando, BET Networks; Mary Parent, Legendary Entertainment; Tina Perry, OWN TV Network & OTT Streaming; Brian Robbins, Paramount; Jennifer Salke, Amazon; Philip W. Schuman, FTI Delta; Zack Van Amburg, Apple, Inc.; Rob Wade, FOX Entertainment; and Michael Wright, MGM+.

For more information on the Paley Center's Board of Trustees and Los Angeles Board of Governors, please visit paleycenter.org.

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has proudly made its home in NYC for almost 50 years and operates the iconic Paley Museum. Through its respected programming, the Paley Center leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of media, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the talent, and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, The Paley Archive, often referred to as a national treasure, containing over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry. For more information about The Paley Center for Media, and to learn about the Paley Center's acclaimed programming, please visit paleycenter.org

SOURCE The Paley Center for Media