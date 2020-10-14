The Paley Center for Media Announces Schedule and Speakers for the Historic 25th Paley International Council Summit: Globally Connected: Media in the 21st Century

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media today announced the schedule of topics and speakers who will take part in its annual Paley International Council Summit: Globally Connected: Media in the 21st Century. Celebrating its twenty-fifth year, the Summit will take place November 10-11, and attendees can expect thoughtful discussions from World Dignitaries, Chief Executive Officers, and other leaders from today's top media, entertainment, and technology companies on the worldwide implications of the COVID-19 crisis and more. Generous supporters of this year's Summit include: Hearst, Nielsen, and Verizon. Additionally as an official sponsor, Verizon has exclusive video on demand rights to the Summit discussions which will be available on the Paley Center's dedicated channel on Verizon Media's Yahoo Entertainment starting on Thursday, November 12.

"We're honored to welcome this distinguished group of leaders to this year's Paley International Council Summit, especially during such an unprecedented year as global industries navigate a myriad of issues to prepare for 2021," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "We look forward to the insightful conversations that are certain to take place as the media industry plans for the future."

During the first day of the Summit, Frank A. Bennack, Jr. and Henry A. Kissinger will take part in The Henry A. Kissinger Annual Keynote Address made possible by The William S. Paley Foundation: Political Landscape: Global Affairs, Policy, and Perspective. This annual keynote address provides a forum for world leaders and dignitaries to discuss and provide an insider's perspective on the leading issues of the day, and their implications on global business and politics in both the present day and beyond.

Other featured discussions at the 2020 Paley International Council Summit include:

Tuesday, November 10:

Collaborating to Confront a Crisis: The Power of Partnerships : Featuring Mike Bloomberg , Founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies and Bloomberg L.P., 108 th Mayor of New York City

Featuring Founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies and Bloomberg L.P., 108 Mayor of The Radically New Landscape of Journalism : Featuring Shobhana Bhartia , Chairman & Group Editorial Director, HT Media Ltd; Mathias Döpfner, CEO, Axel Springer SE; Sophie Huet , Global Editor-in-Chief, AFP; Paul-Bernhard Kallen , Chairman & CEO, Hubert Burda Media; and Gideon Rose , Editor, Foreign Affairs

: Featuring , Chairman & Group Editorial Director, HT Media Ltd; CEO, Axel Springer SE; Global Editor-in-Chief, AFP; Chairman & CEO, Hubert Burda Media; and Editor, Global Health and Media: The State of COVID-19: Featuring Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus , Director, World Health Organization

Featuring Director, World Health Organization Investing in Creativity: Featuring Cris Abrego , Chairman, Endemol Shine Americas and CEO, Endemol Shine North America and Marco Bassetti , CEO, Banijay

Featuring Chairman, Endemol Shine Americas and CEO, Endemol Shine North America and CEO, Banijay Little Screens, Big Releases : Featuring Adam Bird , Senior Partner & Global Lead, Consumer Tech & Media Practice, McKinsey & Company; Jeffrey Cole , Director & CEO of the Center for the Digital Future, USC Anennberg School for Communication and Journalism; Jonathan Miller , CEO, Integrated Media Company; and Stacey Sher , Film/Television Producer and Founder, Shiny Penny Productions

: Featuring Senior Partner & Global Lead, Consumer Tech & Media Practice, McKinsey & Company; Director & CEO of the Center for the Digital Future, Anennberg School for Communication and Journalism; CEO, Integrated Media Company; and , Film/Television Producer and Founder, Shiny Penny Productions Embracing the Power of Purpose: Featuring Steve King , COO, Publicis Groupe and Marc S. Pritchard , Chief Brand Officer , Procter & Gamble

Featuring COO, Publicis Groupe and Chief , Procter & Gamble Nielsen Presentation on Inclusion Analytics: Featuring Tina Wilson , Head of Media Analytics, Nielsen

Featuring Head of Media Analytics, Nielsen Content is Still (Yes, Still) King : Featuring Josh Sapan , President & CEO, AMC Networks

: Featuring President & CEO, The Role of Media and Brands in Bringing Together a Divided World : Featuring Michael I. Roth , Chairman & CEO, The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.

: Featuring Chairman & CEO, The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. The Rules of the Game Have Changed: The Brave New World of Sports: Featuring Gary B. Bettman, Commissioner, National Hockey League and Robert B. Manfred, Jr. , Commissioner, Major League Baseball

Featuring Commissioner, National Hockey League and Commissioner, Major League Baseball The Human Element: A Roundtable Discussion : Featuring Steve Mosko , CEO, Village Roadshow Entertainment Group

: Featuring CEO, Village Roadshow Entertainment Group The Future of Broadband : Featuring Dexter Goei , CEO Altice USA ; Craig Moffett , Founding Partner & Senior Research Analyst, MoffettNathanson Research; and Brad Smith , President, Microsoft

Featuring CEO ; Founding Partner & Senior Research Analyst, MoffettNathanson Research; and President, Microsoft From Podcast to Screen: Cross-Platform Storytelling Takes Center Stage: Featuring Peter Chernin , Co-Founder & Partner, The Chernin Group; Dawn Ostroff , Chief Content Officer & Advertising Business Officer, Spotify; and Todd Spangler , New York Digital Editor, Variety

Featuring Co-Founder & Partner, The Chernin Group; Chief Content Officer & Advertising Business Officer, Spotify; and New York Digital Editor, The Power of Brand Purpose : Featuring Brad Hiranaga, Chief Brand Officer , North America , General Mills; Michael E. Kassan , Chairman & CEO, MediaLink; Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer and President Healthcare, Mastercard; Dara Treseder , SVP, Head of Global Marketing and Communications, Peloton; and Kevin Warren , Chief Brand Officer , UPS

Featuring Chief , , General Mills; Chairman & CEO, MediaLink; Chief Marketing & Communications Officer and President Healthcare, Mastercard; SVP, Head of Global Marketing and Communications, Peloton; and Chief , UPS Paradigm Shifts in Interactive Entertainment : Featuring Seth Schiesel , Contributing Editor, Protocol and Strauss Zelnick, Chairman & CEO, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

Featuring Contributing Editor, and Chairman & CEO, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Virtual Networking: Tech for Good: Featuring Jason Kelley , GM, IBM Blockchain Services

Wednesday, November 11:

A Global View of TMT Now and Post-Pandemic : Featuring Mike Fries, CEO & Vice Chairman, Liberty Global and John C. Malone , Chairman, Liberty Media and Liberty Global

: Featuring CEO & Vice Chairman, and Chairman, and Liberty Global Combatting Global Threats: What Everyone Needs to Know From INTERPOL : Featuring David Sanger , National Security Correspondent & Senior Writer, The New York Times , and Jürgen Stock, Secretary General, INTERPOL

Featuring National Security Correspondent & Senior Writer, and Secretary General, INTERPOL The Complex Media Landscape: Featuring Nancy Dubuc , CEO, VICE Media Group and Alex Mahon , CEO, Channel 4

Featuring CEO, VICE Media Group and CEO, Channel 4 Navigating Disruption and Change in the Ad Industry : Featuring Kirk McDonald , CEO, North America, GroupM and Mark Read , CEO, WPP

: Featuring CEO, North America, GroupM and CEO, WPP A Powerhouse with Global Reach: Featuring David Zaslav , President & CEO, Discovery, Inc.

Featuring President & CEO, Discovery, Inc. The Road to Recovery for the Media Business and the Broader Economy: Featuring Raymond J. McGuire , Vice Chairman, Citigroup; Chairman, Banking, Capital Markets & Advisory and Faiza J. Saeed, Presiding Partner, Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP

Featuring Vice Chairman, Citigroup; Chairman, Banking, Capital Markets & Advisory and Presiding Partner, Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP The Business Case for Stakeholder Capitalism : Featuring Frank Cooper III , Senior Managing Director, Global Chief Marketing Officer, BlackRock; Todd Jacobson , SVP, Social Responsibility, NBA; and Edward Skyler , EVP, Global Public Affairs, Citi

: Featuring Senior Managing Director, Global Chief Marketing Officer, BlackRock; SVP, Social Responsibility, NBA; and EVP, Global Public Affairs, Citi How Does Technology Solve the Big Issues? : Featuring Tami Erwin , CEO, Verizon Business and Edmund Lee , Media and Technology Reporter, The New York Times

: Featuring CEO, Verizon Business and Media and Technology Reporter, The Future of the Brand-Consumer Relationship is Personalization at Scale: Featuring David Eun, President, Samsung NEXT; Chief Innovation Officer, Samsung Electronics and Tammy Wincup , President, Protocol

Featuring President, Samsung NEXT; Chief Innovation Officer, Samsung Electronics and President, Diversity and Inclusion at the Top : Featuring Debra Langford , Executive Director, Business Development, Advancing Black Pathways, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Debra L. Lee , CEO, Leading Women Defined Inc.

: Featuring Executive Director, Business Development, Advancing Black Pathways, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and CEO, Leading Women Defined Inc. Compassion and Community in Gaming: Featuring Emmett Shear, Founder & CEO, Twitch

Featuring Founder & CEO, Twitch A Global Giant of Streaming Gets Streamlined: Featuring Ted Sarandos , Co-CEO & Chief Content Officer, Netflix and Bela Bajaria, Head of Global TV, Netflix

The Paley International Council Summit is supported by the Paley International Council Advisory Board which offers advice and guidance on the Summit. The Advisory Board is chaired by Frank A. Bennack, Jr., and Henry A. Kissinger, and counts among its members Alfonso de Angoitia, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Grupo Televisa, S.A.; Arnaud de Puyfontaine, Président du Directoire & CEO, Vivendi; Mike Fries, Chief Executive Officer, Liberty Global, Inc.; and Faiza J. Saeed, Presiding Partner, Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP.

Registration is now open, and is complimentary for Paley Media Council Members and International Council Members. Non-members can register to attend the Summit at Registration and are also invited to apply for membership at Paley Media Council Membership. For additional information, please visit IC Summit 2020.

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with locations in New York and Los Angeles, leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, radio, and emerging platforms. Drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the leaders of the media community, the Paley Center examines the intersections between media and society. The Paley Center's premier programming sponsored by Verizon can be viewed through Verizon Media's distribution channels, including being featured on the Yahoo Entertainment channel, as well as [email protected] presented by Citi on the Paley Center's YouTube channel and the Paley Center's Facebook page. The general public can access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, which contains over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements, and participate in programs that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the personalities, and the leaders who are shaping media. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry. For more information, please visit paleycenter.org.

