THE PALEY CENTER FOR MEDIA ANNOUNCES SCHEDULE FOR THE 41ST ANNUAL PALEYFEST LA

2024 Festival Selections Include: The Morning Show, Loki, Young Sheldon,

Avatar: The Last Airbender, Late Night with Seth Meyers, Curb Your Enthusiasm,

a 25th Anniversary Celebration of Family Guy, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Celebrating Television's Brightest Stars Including: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon,

Tom Hiddleston, Iain Armitage, Albert Kim, Seth Meyers, Larry David, Cheryl Hines,

Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, Seth Green,

Stephen Colbert, and More!

PaleyFest LA Is Made Possible by Official Sponsor Citi®,

and Founding Benefactor the William S. Paley Foundation

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media today announced the schedule for the 41st annual PaleyFest LA, which will take place from Friday, April 12 through Saturday, April 20, at the DOLBY THEATRE in Hollywood. The nation's premier television festival celebrating creative excellence, PaleyFest LA brings audiences together with television's brightest stars from the most acclaimed and buzzworthy TV shows, and features screenings of special preview and premiere content with never-before-seen TV footage.

The 2024 selections encompass a collection of the best programs that television has to offer featuring beloved shows celebrating their farewell seasons and milestone anniversaries, as well new shows certain to take their place among television's most iconic series and current fan favorites. This year's festival will open with a conversation with the stars of the award-winning The Morning Show (Apple TV+), which will be followed by events honoring Loki (Disney+), Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO) and Young Sheldon (CBS) both celebrating their farewell seasons, the highly anticipated Avatar: The Last Airbender (Netflix), Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC) celebrating its 10th anniversary, Family Guy (FOX) celebrating its 25th anniversary with a live table read, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS).

"We are thrilled to present this star-studded lineup from award-winning shows to a much-anticipated debut, as well as special anniversaries and farewells to some fan-favorites," said the Paley Center's President & CEO Maureen J. Reidy. "We look forward to welcoming television fans back to the DOLBY THEATRE this April, and we extend our tremendous thanks to Citi and the William S. Paley Foundation for their generous and continued support of PaleyFest LA."

"The Curb cast and I are looking forward to seeing you all at PaleyFest! Just a heads up, I may not sound like myself. Since shooting ended I've been passing the time by playing the Jew's harp, which has damaged my teeth and given me a pronounced lisp. I have ordered special dentures from Estonia, but they may not arrive in time. Fingers crossed. In any event, see you there," said Larry David.

"What better way to say goodbye to a show we love than with people who love it as much as we do at PaleyFest!," said Young Sheldon Executive Producers Steven Molaro, Steve Holland and Chuck Lorre.

"We're thrilled and honored to bring Avatar: The Last Airbender to PaleyFest this year, and we look forward to discussing bending, the Four Nations, and, of course, cabbages with all of you," said Albert Kim, Showrunner, Executive Producer, and Writer.

"While I'd been counting on a 24th anniversary celebration at PaleyFest, this is the next best thing, and I'm honored to participate," said Seth MacFarlane.

Since its inception in 1984, PaleyFest LA has celebrated the most acclaimed and impactful shows and stars including Lucille Ball, Barbra Streisand, George Lucas, Ava DuVernay, Norman Lear, and the casts and creative teams behind iconic shows such as The West Wing, Stranger Things, The Sopranos, The Simpsons, Mad Men, Mary Tyler Moore, Parks and Recreation, Will & Grace, The Walking Dead, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Outlander, and countless more.

While television fans eagerly await the start of PaleyFest LA, they have the opportunity to relive some of the festival's best moments on the Paley Center's YouTube channel . Some memorable highlights include conversations with the casts from Suits, Modern Family, black-ish, Lost, The Golden Girls, The Big Bang Theory, The Mandalorian, and many more.

PaleyFest LA supports the Paley Center's many education initiatives including education workshops serving 10,000 youth annually, the PaleyImpact series featuring programs centered on today's most pressing social issues and the role of media in our society, and the continued preservation of the Paley Archive, featuring more than 160,000 historically significant television and radio programs, as well as television commercials.

PaleyFest LA 2024 Lineup and Participating Talent*:

Friday, April 12 at 7:30 pm: The Morning Show - Opening Night Selection - Screening & Conversation with the Stars!

Featuring: Jennifer Aniston (Alex Levy), Executive Producer; Reese Witherspoon (Bradley Jackson), Executive Producer; and additional participants to be announced.

Saturday, April 13 at 7:00 pm: Loki - The Critically Acclaimed Marvel Studio Series - Screening & Conversation with the Stars!

Featuring: Tom Hiddleston (Loki) Executive Producer; and additional participants to be announced.

Sunday, April 14 at 2:00 pm: Young Sheldon - Share in the Memories at This Farewell Salute to the Acclaimed Hit!

Featuring: Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper); Zoe Perry (Mary Cooper); Lance Barber (George Cooper); Annie Potts (Meemaw); Montana Jordan (Georgie Cooper); Raegan Revord (Missy Cooper); Emily Osment (Mandy McAllister); Steven Molaro, Executive Producer; Steve Holland, Executive Producer; and Chuck Lorre, Executive Producer.

Sunday, April 14 at 7:00 pm: Avatar: The Last Airbender - Highly Anticipated Series Makes Its PaleyFest Debut!

Featuring: Albert Kim, Showrunner, Executive Producer, and Writer; Jabbar Raisani, Executive Producer and Director; Gordon Cormier (Aang); Kiawentiio (Katara); Ian Ousley (Sokka); Dallas Liu (Zuko); Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Uncle Iroh); and Elizabeth Yu (Azula").

Monday, April 15 at 7:30 pm: Late Night with Seth Meyers - A 10th Anniversary Salute to a Late Night Icon!

Featuring: Seth Meyers, Host &Writer; and additional participant to be announced.

Thursday, April 18 at 7:30 pm: Curb Your Enthusiasm - Laugh-Filled Final Season Celebration- Screening & Cast Conversation!

Featuring: Larry David, Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, Cheryl Hines, J.B. Smoove, Richard Lewis, Ted Danson; and Jeff Schaffer, Executive Producer.

Friday, April 19 at 7:30 pm: Family Guy 25th Anniversary Celebration - Live Table Read with the Stars, Musical Performances led by composer Walter Murphy, and More Surprises!

Featuring: Seth MacFarlane, Creator, Executive Producer (Peter Griffin, Stewie Griffin, Brian Griffin, and additional voices); Alex Borstein (Lois Griffin and additional voices); Mila Kunis, (Meg Griffin); Seth Green (Chris Griffin); Rich Appel, Executive Producer and Co-Showrunner; Alec Sulkin, Executive Producer, Co-Showrunner and additional voices; Kara Vallow, Executive Producer; Danny Smith, Executive Producer and additional voices; John Viener, Consulting Producer and additional voices and more participants to be announced.

Saturday, April 20 at 7:00 pm: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – A Conversation with Stephen Colbert

Featuring: Stephen Colbert, Host & Executive Producer; and additional participants to be announced

*Events & Participants Subject to Change. Talent Appear Schedule Permitting.

About The Paley Center for Media:

The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has celebrated the cultural, creative, and social significance of media and its impact on society for almost 50 years and owns and operates the iconic Paley Museum in NYC. Through its respected programming, the Paley Center leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of media, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the talent, and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, The Paley Archive, often referred to as a national treasure, containing over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry. For more information about The Paley Center for Media, and to learn about the Paley Center's acclaimed programming, please visit paleycenter.org .

