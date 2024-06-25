The Paley Center for Media Announces the 2024 Paley International Council Summit: "Global Innovators: Defining the Future of Media" on November 12-13 at The Paley Museum

Initial Speakers Include: Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Aryeh B. Bourkoff, Paul Cheesbrough, Mike Fries, Don Garber, Alexandra Reeve Givens, Rebecca Glashow, Ramin Hasani, Steve Hasker, Jim Lanzone, Almar Latour, John C. Malone, Dennis Mathew, Crystal McCrary, Jonathan Miller, Robert Rubin, Faiza J. Saeed, Sowmyanarayan Sampath, David Schwimmer, Adam Silver, Rob Silvers, Ed Skyler, and Phil Spencer

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media announced today the dates and initial speakers for the 2024 Paley International Council Summit ("the Summit"), "Global Innovators: Defining the Future of Media." The annual event is set to take place November 12-13 at The Paley Museum, located at 25 West 52 Street between 5th and 6th Avenues.

Each year, the Summit convenes the most distinguished global dignitaries, chief executives, and industry thought leaders from some of the world's top global companies to discuss the most cutting-edge topics and trends throughout the media industry. Chaired by Frank A. Bennack, Jr., this year's Summit will spotlight the leaders and innovators who are reshaping the media landscape.

"Over the years I have had the distinct privilege to witness and take part in some of the insightful conversations that are a signature of the Paley International Council Summit," said Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Summit Chair, Executive Vice Chairman & Former CEO, Hearst and Chairman, The Paley Center for Media. "The media industry is constantly evolving, and the Summit continues to serve as a vital platform to discuss the ideas that will shape the industry in the coming years and beyond."

"We are honored to welcome the leaders and innovators from some of the world's most influential companies to this year's Paley International Council Summit," said Maureen J. Reidy, President & CEO of The Paley Center for Media. "We look forward to hosting many fascinating discussions on some of the most important topics within the media industry including the advancement of artificial intelligence, the continued evolution of streaming and more. Additionally, we extend our deepest thanks to Accenture, Hearst, Verizon, and William S. Paley Foundation for their invaluable support of this year's Summit."

Initial speakers include:

Frank A. Bennack, Jr. , Executive Vice Chairman & Former CEO, Hearst, and Chairman, The Paley Center for Media

, Executive Vice Chairman & Former CEO, Hearst, and Chairman, The Paley Center for Media Aryeh B. Bourkoff , Chairman & CEO, LionTree, LLC

, Chairman & CEO, LionTree, LLC Paul Cheesbrough , CEO, Tubi Media Group

, CEO, Tubi Media Group Mike Fries , CEO, Liberty Global

CEO, Don Garber , Commissioner, Major League Soccer

, Commissioner, Major League Soccer Alexandra Reeve Givens , President & CEO, Center for Democracy and Technology

President & CEO, Center for Democracy and Technology Rebecca Glashow , CEO, BBC Global Media & Streaming

CEO, BBC Global Media & Streaming Ramin Hasani , Co-Founder and CEO, Liquid AI

, Co-Founder and CEO, Liquid AI Steve Hasker , President and CEO, Thomson Reuters

, President and CEO, Thomson Reuters Jim Lanzone , Chief Executive Officer, Yahoo Inc.

, Chief Executive Officer, Yahoo Inc. Almar Latour , CEO, Dow Jones & Co.; Publisher, The Wall Street Journal

, CEO, Dow Jones & Co.; Publisher, The Wall Street Journal John C. Malone , Chairman, Liberty Media , Liberty Broadband, and Liberty Global

Chairman, , Liberty Broadband, and Liberty Global Dennis Mathew , Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Altice USA

, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Crystal McCrary , Cofounder, Get to Yes Productions; Cofounder, GameUp

, Cofounder, Get to Yes Productions; Cofounder, GameUp Jonathan Miller , CEO, Integrated Media Company

, CEO, Integrated Media Company Robert Rubin , Former U.S. Treasury Secretary; Chairman Emeritus, Council on Foreign Relations

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary; Chairman Emeritus, Council on Foreign Relations Faiza J. Saeed , Presiding Partner, Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP

, Presiding Partner, Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP Sowmyanarayan Sampath , Chief Executive Officer, Verizon Consumer Group, Verizon

, Chief Executive Officer, Verizon Consumer Group, Verizon David Schwimmer , CEO, London Stock Exchange Group

CEO, London Stock Exchange Group Adam Silver , Commissioner, NBA

, Commissioner, NBA Rob Silvers , Undersecretary for Strategy, Policy, and Plans, U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Undersecretary for Strategy, Policy, and Plans, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Edward Skyler , Head of Enterprise Services & Public Affairs, Citi

, Head of Enterprise Services & Public Affairs, Citi Phil Spencer , CEO, Microsoft Gaming

Additional speaker announcements are forthcoming.

The Paley International Council Summit is made possible by the generous support of Accenture, Hearst, Verizon, and William S. Paley Foundation.

2024 Paley International Council Summit Schedule :

Chairman's Opening Night Reception: Monday, November 11 at 6:00 pm at the Hearst Tower, 300 West 57 Street

Day 1: Tuesday, November 12 from 9:30 am to 6:00 pm at The Paley Museum, 25 West 52 Street

Day 2: Wednesday, November 13 from 9:30 am to 1:00 pm at The Paley Museum, 25 West 52 Street

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has proudly made its home in NYC for almost 50 years and operates the iconic Paley Museum. Through its respected programming, the Paley Center leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of media, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the talent, and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, The Paley Archive, often referred to as a national treasure, containing over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry. For more information about The Paley Center for Media, and to learn about the Paley Center's acclaimed programming, please visit paleycenter.org

About The Paley International Council

The International Council is an invitation-only community comprised of the world's prominent media, entertainment, and technology executives. The council is co-chaired by Frank A. Bennack, Jr. and Henry A. Kissinger. The council hosts the annual Paley International Council Summit to advance the exchange of ideas and to foster a sense of community. The Summit was first held in 1995 in Italy, and has been held in China, South Africa, Germany, Austria, India, Monaco, Spain, France, Turkey, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.

