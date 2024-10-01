The Paley Center for Media Announces the Agenda for the 2024 Paley International Council Summit: Global Innovators: Defining the Future of Media

This Year's Summit to Take Place at The Paley Museum November 12–13

Speakers Include: Zanny Minton Beddoes, Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Aryeh B. Bourkoff, Keia Clarke, Mike Fries, Commissioner Don Garber, Dr. Robert M. Gates, Bianna Golodryga, Ramin Hasani, Steve Hasker, Janet Haven, Almar Latour, Cynthia Littleton, John C. Malone, Dennis Mathew, Crystal McCrary, Jonathan Miller, Jonathan Nolan, Andrew Olmem, Richard L. Plepler, Robert E. Rubin, The Honorable Dr. Kevin Rudd, AC, Faiza J. Saeed, Sowmyanarayan Sampath, David Schwimmer, Commissioner Adam Silver, Robert Silvers, Edward Skyler, Phil Spencer, Kim Stone, Yusuf Tayob, Jessica Toonkel, and Emma Tucker

The Paley International Council Summit Is Made Possible by the Generous Support of Accenture, Hearst, Verizon, and William S. Paley Foundation

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media announced today the agenda for the 2024 Paley International Council Summit ("the Summit"), Global Innovators: Defining the Future of Media. The annual event is set to take place November 12–13 at The Paley Museum, located at 25 West 52 Street between 5th and 6th Avenues.

Each year, the Summit convenes the most distinguished global dignitaries, chief executives, and industry thought leaders from some of the world's top global companies to discuss the most cutting-edge topics and trends throughout the media industry. Chaired by Frank A. Bennack, Jr., this year's Summit will spotlight the leaders and innovators who are reshaping the media landscape.

The Summit will feature The Henry A. Kissinger Annual Keynote Address Made Possible by the William S. Paley Foundation, a discussion on current global events with Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Executive Vice Chairman & Former CEO of Hearst and Chairman, The Paley Center for Media; and Dr. Robert M. Gates, 22nd U.S. Secretary of Defense and Principal at Rice, Hadley, Gates & Manuel, LLC.

"This year's Paley International Council Summit will welcome some of the most influential thought leaders across the globe to discuss how the media industry will evolve going forward," said Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Executive Vice Chairman & Former CEO of Hearst and Chairman, The Paley Center for Media. "I am looking forward to the many informative and timely conversations that will take place at this year's Summit."

"We are honored to present this dynamic schedule of speakers who will lend their unique insights on a diverse array of topics across media, sports, gaming, entertainment, technology, business, government, and more, and explore how these sectors will influence and define the future of media," said

Maureen J. Reidy, President & CEO of The Paley Center for Media. "We extend our sincerest thanks to Accenture, Hearst, Verizon, and William S. Paley Foundation for their invaluable support of this year's Paley International Council Summit."

Since its inception, the Summit has welcomed many illustrious attendees including renowned CEOs, world dignitaries, respected thought-leaders, and top media executives including members of the esteemed Paley Media Council. Paley Media Council Members receive a VIP Delegate pass to the Summit, as well as unparalleled in-person access to timely discussions featuring top industry leaders all year round in both New York and Los Angeles. To learn about the many benefits of Paley Media Council Membership please visit Paley Media Council.

For additional information on the Summit, including delegation registration information and speaker information, please visit paleycenter.org/paleysummit.

2024 Paley International Council Summit Agenda :

Chairman's Opening Night Reception: Monday, November 11 at 6:00 pm at the Hearst Tower, 300 West 57 Street

Day 1: Tuesday, November 12

9:30 – 9:40 am The Paley Center for Media Welcome

Speakers:

Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Executive Vice Chairman & Former CEO, Hearst; Chairman, The Paley Center for Media

Maureen J. Reidy, President & CEO, The Paley Center for Media



9:40 – 10:10 am Navigating the New Media Landscape

The global media landscape is undergoing significant transformation, presenting both new challenges and new opportunities. Media companies must adapt to changing consumer behaviors and leverage emerging technologies effectively to thrive in this rapidly evolving environment. Join Liberty Global Chairman John C. Malone and Liberty Global CEO Mike Fries for their annual wide-ranging conversation on the state of the new media landscape, which is always a Paley International Council Summit highlight.





Speakers:

John C. Malone, Chairman, Liberty Media, Liberty Broadband, and Liberty Global (Virtual)

Mike Fries, Chief Executive Officer, Liberty Global (Virtual)



10:15 – 10:45 am Kicking Forward: MLS Growth and Future Horizons

Major League Soccer (MLS) has undergone a transformative change over the past twenty-five years under the stewardship of Commissioner Don Garber, who has overseen the league's impressive expansion from ten teams in 1999 to an anticipated thirty teams by 2025. Learn why Garber and the league's owners emphasize the importance of connecting all aspects of a team—players, fans, stadium, and community—while maintaining a focus on delivering a winning product on the field, as well as embracing innovative new technology initiatives. This will provide valuable insights into the strategies that will drive MLS's continued growth and its aspiration to become a leading soccer league globally, as North America prepares to host the World Cup in 2026.





Speaker:

Don Garber, Commissioner, Major League Soccer



10:50 – 11:30 am New Media Landscape Production

Richard L. Plepler, Founder & CEO, EDEN Productions, and Faiza J. Saeed, Presiding Partner, Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP, discuss the drivers of success in talent-centric businesses.





Speakers:

Faiza J. Saeed, Presiding Partner, Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP

Richard Plepler, Founder & CEO, EDEN Productions



12:10 – 12:40 pm Source Code: How Hollywood and Video Games Are Leveling Up Together

Amazon Prime Video and Kilter Films' adaptation of the Fallout video games from Bethesda and Microsoft Gaming exemplifies the evolving relationship between gaming and TV/film. Fallout is one of the highest rated series ever for Amazon Prime, captivating longtime fans of the franchise, attracting a broader audience of newcomers, and helping drive more playtime from new and returning players. Panelists will examine what this collaboration means for the future of video game narratives in mass media and how thoughtful adaptations, experiential activations, and partnerships with gaming communities can bring together the worlds of gaming and general entertainment.





Speakers:

Phil Spencer, CEO, Microsoft Gaming

Jonathan Nolan, Director, Executive Producer, Fallout





Moderator:

Cynthia Littleton, Co-Editor-in-Chief, Variety



12:45 – 1:15 pm Women's Sports Grab the Spotlight

Women's sports are currently experiencing an unprecedented surge in visibility and recognition, marking a significant turning point in the sports landscape. This momentum is exemplified by record-breaking viewership for events like the NCAA women's basketball championship, which attracted more viewers than the men's final for the first time in history. More recently, the National Women's Soccer League has broken attendance records this season and nearly doubled its national TV audience, while the WNBA's regular season ratings hit a twenty-four-year high. This panel will explore the massive boost in women's sports audiences and attention and look at the necessary next steps to continue growing this momentum.





Speakers:

Keia Clarke, Chief Executive Officer, New York Liberty

Kim Stone, Chief Executive Officer, Washington Spirit





Moderator:

Crystal McCrary, Cofounder, Get to Yes Productions; Cofounder, GameUp



2:15 – 2:45 pm The Henry A. Kissinger Annual Keynote Address Made Possible by the William S. Paley Foundation: The State of the World

On the heels of the pivotal U.S. presidential election, visionary leaders Dr. Robert M. Gates, 22nd U.S. Secretary of Defense; Principal, Rice, Hadley, Gates & Manuel, LLC; and Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Executive Vice Chairman & Former CEO, Hearst; Chairman, The Paley Center for Media, will share their unparalleled insights on the geopolitical challenges facing the incoming administration, domestic and foreign policy priorities, and prospects for America's future both at home and on the international stage.





Speakers:

Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Executive Vice Chairman & Former CEO, Hearst; Chairman, The Paley Center for Media

Dr. Robert M. Gates, 22nd U.S. Secretary of Defense; Principal, Rice, Hadley, Gates & Manuel, LLC



3:25 – 3:55 pm The Ethical Imperatives of Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence presents both transformative opportunities and ethical challenges as it becomes increasingly integrated into various aspects of society. The rapid advancement of AI technologies, particularly generative AI, raises critical questions about transparency, fairness, and the preservation of privacy. To navigate these complexities, it is essential to establish robust ethical frameworks that prioritize accountability, fairness, and the minimization of bias in AI applications. This requires collaboration among stakeholders, including technologists, ethicists, and policymakers, to ensure that AI is developed and deployed in ways that align with societal values and promote human well-being.





Speakers:

Zanny Minton Beddoes, Editor-in-Chief, The Economist

Ramin Hasani, Co-Founder and CEO, Liquid AI

Janet Haven, Executive Director, Data & Society





Moderator:

Jonathan Miller, CEO, Integrated Media Company



4:15 – 4:45 pm Global Economic Outlook in the Post-U.S. Election Landscape

This panel will examine the global economic outlook following the U.S. presidential election, highlighting the headwinds and tailwinds that will shape the world economy. How will the election results influence international trade policies, geopolitical dynamics, and market trends? Key topics will include potential shifts in global relations, the future of trade agreements, and impacts on emerging markets and technologies alongside challenges like inflation and supply chain disruptions.





Speakers:

David Schwimmer, CEO, London Stock Exchange Group

Robert E. Rubin, Former U.S. Treasury Secretary; Chairman Emeritus, Council on Foreign Relations

The Honorable Dr. Kevin Rudd, AC, Australian Ambassador to the United States; Former Prime Minister of Australia





Moderator:

Emma Tucker, Editor in Chief, The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires



4:50 – 5:20 pm Combatting Cyber Threats

This dialogue will explore the multifaceted cybersecurity threats posed by foreign adversaries to the United States, with a particular focus on election security and the private sector's vulnerabilities. Nation-states such as Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea engage in cyber operations that not only target critical infrastructure and sensitive data but also seek to undermine trust in democratic processes through disinformation and election interference. Media companies play a crucial role in this landscape, as they can be exploited to spread false information, further eroding public trust. Additionally, the private sector, which manages significant national security-related activities, faces substantial risks from cyberattacks on valuable customer data, underscoring the need for enhanced cybersecurity measures to protect both economic and democratic foundations.





Speaker:

Robert Silvers, Undersecretary for Strategy, Policy and Plans, U.S. Department of Homeland Security



5:25 – 5:55 pm The Power of Consumer Insights and Effective Leadership

Broadband companies are increasingly recognizing the vital role of consumer insights and strong leadership in today's competitive media landscape. By leveraging data analytics and customer feedback, companies can improve the overall customer experience and adapt to changing expectations. Hear why visionary leadership is crucial for navigating challenges posed by streaming services and emerging technologies. This session will explore why leaders who embrace innovation and make data-driven decisions are better positioned to guide their organizations through digital transformation and seize new opportunities in broadband and wireless markets.





Speaker:

Dennis Mathew, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Altice USA





Moderator:

Jessica Toonkel, Deputy Media Editor, The Wall Street Journal



6:00 – 6:05 pm Closing Remarks

Speaker:

Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Executive Vice Chairman & Former CEO, Hearst; Chairman, The Paley Center for Media

Day 2: Wednesday, November 13

9:00 – 9:10 am Opening Remarks

Speakers:

Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Executive Vice Chairman & Former CEO, Hearst; Chairman, The Paley Center for Media

Maureen J. Reidy, President & CEO, The Paley Center for Media



9:10 – 9:40 am The Future of Sports Media: Insights from Industry Experts

Live sports are navigating a rapidly evolving global media landscape where the way fans consume content is actively shifting between traditional TV, streaming services, and digital platforms. We will hear from NBA Commissioner Adam Silver along with dealmaker and LionTree CEO Aryeh B. Bourkoff about the state of the industry and how organizations like the NBA can use creative partnerships and innovation to drive fan engagement and increase accessibility of the game around the world.





Speakers:

Aryeh B. Bourkoff, Chairman & CEO, LionTree LLC

Adam Silver, NBA Commissioner



9:45 – 10:15 am The Next Chapter of Media: Consumer Behavior, Content, and Consolidation

Everything old is new again, as the Streaming Wars have entered a new phase: the Great (Re)bundling. No longer content to go it alone, platforms (and competitors) of all sizes are teaming up to bundle their streaming offerings, giving consumers the opportunity to do one-stop shopping at a discounted price. In this modern spin on the classic cable bundle, platforms like Verizon are uniquely positioned to unite some of the biggest players in the content industry while unlocking more value for its customers—and helping to reduce churn across the board. During this conversation, Sowmyanarayan Sampath, CEO of Verizon Consumer Group, will discuss the value of the Bundle 2.0, and how these potent partnerships are presenting a powerful new road map for the industry's future.





Speaker:

Sowmyanarayan Sampath, CEO, Verizon Consumer Group



10:20 – 10:50 am Election Aftermath: Business Strategies in a Changing Economy

What does the outcome of the 2024 U.S. election mean for the private sector and how are companies preparing for it? This conversation will examine the evolving landscape for businesses and how they might reassess their plans in light of potential changes in social and economic priorities, foreign policy, and willingness to engage with the business community.





Speakers:

Edward Skyler, Head of Enterprise Services & Public Affairs, Citi

Andrew Olmem, Managing Partner, Mayer Brown, Former Deputy Director of the White House National Economic Council



10:55 – 11:05 am Harnessing Generative AI for Strategic Enterprise Reinvention

Based on newly launched research, Accenture CMT Industry Practices Chair Yusuf Tayob, will highlight the latest trends surrounding generative AI's role in transforming enterprise operations. This brief presentation will reveal how leading organizations are leveraging generative AI to foster rapid innovation and drive significant improvements in productivity and profitability. Join us to understand why generative AI is more than a technological upgrade; it's a pivotal enabler of comprehensive business transformation.





Speaker:

Yusuf Tayob, Global Communications, Media & Technology Industry Practices Chair, Accenture



11:50 am – 12:20 pm Getting to the Truth: A Global Perspective on News and Journalism

This compelling conversation will explore the state of journalism and news in the aftermath of the U.S. election, along with its global implications. The discussion will examine the domestic media landscape, and the challenges reporters face worldwide, including attacks on the free press and the spread of disinformation. A significant focus will be on the plight of journalists around the world, highlighting the risks and resilience of those committed to truth-telling.





Speakers:

Steve Hasker, President and CEO, Thomson Reuters

Almar Latour, CEO, Dow Jones; Publisher, The Wall Street Journal





Moderator:

Bianna Golodryga, Anchor and Senior Global Affairs Analyst, CNN



12:25 – 12:30 pm Closing Remarks

Speaker:

Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Executive Vice Chairman & Former CEO, Hearst; Chairman, The Paley Center for Media

Additional speakers to be announced. Events and participants are subject to change.

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has proudly made its home in NYC for almost 50 years and operates the iconic Paley Museum. Through its respected programming, the Paley Center leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of media, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the talent, and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, The Paley Archive, often referred to as a national treasure, containing over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry. For more information about The Paley Center for Media, and to learn about the Paley Center's acclaimed programming, please visit paleycenter.org

About The Paley International Council

The International Council is an invitation-only community comprised of the world's prominent media, entertainment, and technology executives. The council is chaired by Frank A. Bennack, Jr. The Paley International Council Summit was founded to advance the exchange of ideas and to foster a sense of community among peers. The Summit was first held in 1995 in Italy, and has been held in China, South Africa, Germany, Austria, India, Monaco, Spain, France, Turkey, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.

