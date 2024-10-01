The Paley Center for Media Announces the Agenda for the 2024 Paley International Council Summit: Global Innovators: Defining the Future of Media
Oct 01, 2024, 14:36 ET
This Year's Summit to Take Place at The Paley Museum November 12–13
Speakers Include: Zanny Minton Beddoes, Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Aryeh B. Bourkoff, Keia Clarke, Mike Fries, Commissioner Don Garber, Dr. Robert M. Gates, Bianna Golodryga, Ramin Hasani, Steve Hasker, Janet Haven, Almar Latour, Cynthia Littleton, John C. Malone, Dennis Mathew, Crystal McCrary, Jonathan Miller, Jonathan Nolan, Andrew Olmem, Richard L. Plepler, Robert E. Rubin, The Honorable Dr. Kevin Rudd, AC, Faiza J. Saeed, Sowmyanarayan Sampath, David Schwimmer, Commissioner Adam Silver, Robert Silvers, Edward Skyler, Phil Spencer, Kim Stone, Yusuf Tayob, Jessica Toonkel, and Emma Tucker
The Paley International Council Summit Is Made Possible by the Generous Support of Accenture, Hearst, Verizon, and William S. Paley Foundation
NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media announced today the agenda for the 2024 Paley International Council Summit ("the Summit"), Global Innovators: Defining the Future of Media. The annual event is set to take place November 12–13 at The Paley Museum, located at 25 West 52 Street between 5th and 6th Avenues.
Each year, the Summit convenes the most distinguished global dignitaries, chief executives, and industry thought leaders from some of the world's top global companies to discuss the most cutting-edge topics and trends throughout the media industry. Chaired by Frank A. Bennack, Jr., this year's Summit will spotlight the leaders and innovators who are reshaping the media landscape.
The Summit will feature The Henry A. Kissinger Annual Keynote Address Made Possible by the William S. Paley Foundation, a discussion on current global events with Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Executive Vice Chairman & Former CEO of Hearst and Chairman, The Paley Center for Media; and Dr. Robert M. Gates, 22nd U.S. Secretary of Defense and Principal at Rice, Hadley, Gates & Manuel, LLC.
"This year's Paley International Council Summit will welcome some of the most influential thought leaders across the globe to discuss how the media industry will evolve going forward," said Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Executive Vice Chairman & Former CEO of Hearst and Chairman, The Paley Center for Media. "I am looking forward to the many informative and timely conversations that will take place at this year's Summit."
"We are honored to present this dynamic schedule of speakers who will lend their unique insights on a diverse array of topics across media, sports, gaming, entertainment, technology, business, government, and more, and explore how these sectors will influence and define the future of media," said
Maureen J. Reidy, President & CEO of The Paley Center for Media. "We extend our sincerest thanks to Accenture, Hearst, Verizon, and William S. Paley Foundation for their invaluable support of this year's Paley International Council Summit."
Since its inception, the Summit has welcomed many illustrious attendees including renowned CEOs, world dignitaries, respected thought-leaders, and top media executives including members of the esteemed Paley Media Council. Paley Media Council Members receive a VIP Delegate pass to the Summit, as well as unparalleled in-person access to timely discussions featuring top industry leaders all year round in both New York and Los Angeles. To learn about the many benefits of Paley Media Council Membership please visit Paley Media Council.
The Paley International Council Summit is made possible by the generous support of Accenture, Hearst, Verizon, and William S. Paley Foundation.
For additional information on the Summit, including delegation registration information and speaker information, please visit paleycenter.org/paleysummit.
2024 Paley International Council Summit Agenda:
Chairman's Opening Night Reception: Monday, November 11 at 6:00 pm at the Hearst Tower, 300 West 57 Street
Day 1: Tuesday, November 12
|
9:30 – 9:40 am
|
The Paley Center for Media Welcome
|
Speakers:
|
Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Executive Vice Chairman & Former CEO, Hearst; Chairman, The Paley Center for Media
|
Maureen J. Reidy, President & CEO, The Paley Center for Media
|
9:40 – 10:10 am
|
Navigating the New Media Landscape
|
Speakers:
|
John C. Malone, Chairman, Liberty Media, Liberty Broadband, and Liberty Global (Virtual)
|
Mike Fries, Chief Executive Officer, Liberty Global (Virtual)
|
10:15 – 10:45 am
|
Kicking Forward: MLS Growth and Future Horizons
|
Speaker:
|
Don Garber, Commissioner, Major League Soccer
|
10:50 – 11:30 am
|
New Media Landscape Production
|
Speakers:
|
Faiza J. Saeed, Presiding Partner, Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP
|
Richard Plepler, Founder & CEO, EDEN Productions
|
12:10 – 12:40 pm
|
Source Code: How Hollywood and Video Games Are Leveling Up Together
|
Speakers:
|
Phil Spencer, CEO, Microsoft Gaming
|
Jonathan Nolan, Director, Executive Producer, Fallout
|
Moderator:
|
Cynthia Littleton, Co-Editor-in-Chief, Variety
|
12:45 – 1:15 pm
|
Women's Sports Grab the Spotlight
|
Speakers:
|
Keia Clarke, Chief Executive Officer, New York Liberty
|
Kim Stone, Chief Executive Officer, Washington Spirit
|
Moderator:
|
Crystal McCrary, Cofounder, Get to Yes Productions; Cofounder, GameUp
|
2:15 – 2:45 pm
|
The Henry A. Kissinger Annual Keynote Address Made Possible by the William S. Paley Foundation: The State of the World
|
Speakers:
|
Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Executive Vice Chairman & Former CEO, Hearst; Chairman, The Paley Center for Media
|
Dr. Robert M. Gates, 22nd U.S. Secretary of Defense; Principal, Rice, Hadley, Gates & Manuel, LLC
|
3:25 – 3:55 pm
|
The Ethical Imperatives of Artificial Intelligence
|
Speakers:
|
Zanny Minton Beddoes, Editor-in-Chief, The Economist
|
Ramin Hasani, Co-Founder and CEO, Liquid AI
|
Janet Haven, Executive Director, Data & Society
|
Moderator:
|
Jonathan Miller, CEO, Integrated Media Company
|
4:15 – 4:45 pm
|
Global Economic Outlook in the Post-U.S. Election Landscape
|
Speakers:
|
David Schwimmer, CEO, London Stock Exchange Group
|
Robert E. Rubin, Former U.S. Treasury Secretary; Chairman Emeritus, Council on Foreign Relations
|
The Honorable Dr. Kevin Rudd, AC, Australian Ambassador to the United States; Former Prime Minister of Australia
|
Moderator:
|
Emma Tucker, Editor in Chief, The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires
|
4:50 – 5:20 pm
|
Combatting Cyber Threats
|
Speaker:
|
Robert Silvers, Undersecretary for Strategy, Policy and Plans, U.S. Department of Homeland Security
|
5:25 – 5:55 pm
|
The Power of Consumer Insights and Effective Leadership
|
Speaker:
|
Dennis Mathew, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Altice USA
|
Moderator:
|
Jessica Toonkel, Deputy Media Editor, The Wall Street Journal
|
6:00 – 6:05 pm
|
Closing Remarks
|
Speaker:
|
Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Executive Vice Chairman & Former CEO, Hearst; Chairman, The Paley Center for Media
Day 2: Wednesday, November 13
|
9:00 – 9:10 am
|
Opening Remarks
|
Speakers:
|
Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Executive Vice Chairman & Former CEO, Hearst; Chairman, The Paley Center for Media
|
Maureen J. Reidy, President & CEO, The Paley Center for Media
|
9:10 – 9:40 am
|
The Future of Sports Media: Insights from Industry Experts
|
Speakers:
|
Aryeh B. Bourkoff, Chairman & CEO, LionTree LLC
|
Adam Silver, NBA Commissioner
|
9:45 – 10:15 am
|
The Next Chapter of Media: Consumer Behavior, Content, and Consolidation
|
Speaker:
|
Sowmyanarayan Sampath, CEO, Verizon Consumer Group
|
10:20 – 10:50 am
|
Election Aftermath: Business Strategies in a Changing Economy
|
Speakers:
|
Edward Skyler, Head of Enterprise Services & Public Affairs, Citi
|
Andrew Olmem, Managing Partner, Mayer Brown, Former Deputy Director of the White House National Economic Council
|
10:55 – 11:05 am
|
Harnessing Generative AI for Strategic Enterprise Reinvention
|
Speaker:
|
Yusuf Tayob, Global Communications, Media & Technology Industry Practices Chair, Accenture
|
11:50 am – 12:20 pm
|
Getting to the Truth: A Global Perspective on News and Journalism
|
Speakers:
|
Steve Hasker, President and CEO, Thomson Reuters
|
Almar Latour, CEO, Dow Jones; Publisher, The Wall Street Journal
|
Moderator:
|
Bianna Golodryga, Anchor and Senior Global Affairs Analyst, CNN
|
12:25 – 12:30 pm
|
Closing Remarks
|
Speaker:
|
Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Executive Vice Chairman & Former CEO, Hearst; Chairman, The Paley Center for Media
Additional speakers to be announced. Events and participants are subject to change.
About The Paley Center for Media
The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has proudly made its home in NYC for almost 50 years and operates the iconic Paley Museum. Through its respected programming, the Paley Center leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of media, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the talent, and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, The Paley Archive, often referred to as a national treasure, containing over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry. For more information about The Paley Center for Media, and to learn about the Paley Center's acclaimed programming, please visit paleycenter.org
About The Paley International Council
The International Council is an invitation-only community comprised of the world's prominent media, entertainment, and technology executives. The council is chaired by Frank A. Bennack, Jr. The Paley International Council Summit was founded to advance the exchange of ideas and to foster a sense of community among peers. The Summit was first held in 1995 in Italy, and has been held in China, South Africa, Germany, Austria, India, Monaco, Spain, France, Turkey, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.
SOURCE The Paley Center for Media
