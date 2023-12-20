THE PALEY CENTER FOR MEDIA ANNOUNCES THE FIRST SELECTED PROGRAM AND DATES FOR THE 41ST ANNUAL PALEYFEST LA

Curb Your Enthusiasm Celebrating its Landmark Final Season is the First Program Selected for PaleyFest LA 2024

The Full Festival Lineup will be Announced on January 29, 2024, with Presale Starting on January 30, 2024

Paley Center Members Receive Exclusive Benefits of Presale, 
Member Discounts, and Priority Access to All PaleyFest Events

PaleyFest LA Is Made Possible by Returning Sponsor Citi®
and Founding Benefactor the William S. Paley Foundation

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media today announced the first program selection and dates for the 41st annual PaleyFest LA. Featuring leading talent and creative minds from the most acclaimed and hottest TV shows, PaleyFest LA will take the stage at the DOLBY THEATRE in Hollywood from Friday, April 12, 2024, through April 21, 2024.

This year's festival will recognize an exceptional selection of defining series that are setting the bar for creative excellence in television and offer fans exclusive behind-the-scenes conversations with the cast and creative teams. The first selection to be announced is HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm which will celebrate its landmark final season. As the show concludes its iconic and hilarious run, the cast will come together on the PaleyFest stage to look back on twelve seasons and share their favorite memories from the legendary comedy.

On Monday, January 29, 2024, the Paley Center will announce the festival's full schedule and the stars and creative teams participating in each festival program and will begin presale on Tuesday, January 30.

The festival is made possible by Citi returning as an official sponsor, and the William S. Paley Foundation as the founding benefactor.  

"We're thrilled to announce the return of PaleyFest LA and are so excited to welcome Larry David and the hilarious cast from Curb Your Enthusiasm," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "We look forward to another exceptional festival and extend our tremendous thanks to Citi and the William S. Paley Foundation for their generous and continued support of PaleyFest LA." 

The Paley Center Member community receives exclusive Members-Only benefits including discounts on PaleyFest LA tickets, presale access to tickets, and selection of the best seats in the house before they sell out, as well as year-round benefits for Paley programs and events. To become a Paley Member, or to give the gift of Paley Membership this holiday season, please visit paleycenter.org/join-us . Paley Members and Citi cardmembers will have access to ticket presale from January 30 to February 1, 2024, as follows, until seats sell out:  

  • Paley President's Circle; Patron Circle Platinum, Gold, Silver; Patron's Circle+; Partner Members; and Citi cardmembers can purchase tickets starting on Tuesday, January 30 at 9:00 am PT.  
  • Paley Individual, Family, and Supporting Members can purchase tickets on Thursday, February 1 at 9:00 am PT.   
  • The general public will have access to purchase tickets on Friday, February 2 at 9:00 am PT. 

Since its inception in 1984, PaleyFest LA has celebrated the most acclaimed and impactful shows and stars including Lucille Ball, Barbra Streisand, George Lucas, Ava DuVernay, Norman Lear, and the casts and creative teams behind iconic shows such as Stranger Things, The Sopranos, The Simpsons, The West Wing, Mad Men, Mary Tyler Moore, Parks and Recreation, Will & Grace, The Walking Dead, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Outlander, and countless more.    

While television fans eagerly await the start of PaleyFest LA, they have the opportunity to relive some of the festival's best moments on the Paley Center's YouTube channel. Some memorable highlights include conversations with the casts from Suits, Modern Family, black-ish, Lost, The Golden Girls, The Big Bang Theory, The Mandalorian, and many more. 

PaleyFest LA supports the Paley Center's many education initiatives including education workshops serving 10,000 youth annually, the PaleyImpact series featuring programs centered on today's most pressing social issues and the role of media in our society, and the continued preservation of the Paley Archive, featuring more than 160,000 historically significant television and radio programs, as well as television commercials.

For more updates on the complete list of programming for PaleyFest LA, please visit paleyfest.org, our Facebook page and follow @PaleyCenter on TwitterInstagramYouTubeLinkedIn.   

Paley Membership  
Become a Member today and receive presale access to the best seats before they sell out and discounts to PaleyFest. For more information on the many benefits of Paley Center Membership, please visit paleycenter.org/join-us   

About The Paley Center for Media:
The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has proudly made its home in NYC for almost 50 years and operates the iconic Paley Museum. Through its respected programming, the Paley Center leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of media, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the talent, and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, The Paley Archive, often referred to as a national treasure, containing over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry. For more information about The Paley Center for Media, and to learn about the Paley Center's acclaimed programming, please visit paleycenter.org.

SOURCE The Paley Center for Media

