The Paley Center for Media Announces the Opening of PaleyLand, the Annual Holiday Extravaganza at The Paley Museum

New York's Annual Seasonal Spectacular PaleyLand Begins on Thursday, November 21, 2024, and Will Run through Sunday, January 5, 2025, at The Paley Museum in Midtown Manhattan, Just Steps from Rockefeller Center and Radio City Music Hall

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media welcomes the holiday season with the return of its festive tradition PaleyLand. The annual holiday extravaganza, located at The Paley Museum on 25 West 52 Street between 5th and 6th Avenues, promises a magical experience for visitors of all ages, and will run from Thursday, November 21, 2024, to Sunday, January 5, 2025.

PaleyLand has taken its place as one of New York's favorite holiday traditions, along with the iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree and the Radio City Christmas Spectacular. Visitors to PaleyLand can warm up with free hot cocoa and other holiday treats while experiencing a magical winter wonderland featuring five floors of holiday joy. Highlights include photo opportunities with Santa, a stunning menorah, meet-and-greets and photos with beloved holiday characters including Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Hermey the Elf, Blizz the Snowman, and a Toy Soldier, as well as screenings of classic holiday programs and specials. For kids young and old, there is an enchanted gingerbread house with a whimsical swing, a holiday sleigh, and an interactive igloo straight from the North Pole. Highlighting the experience is the Paley Express, a magical holiday train display that captures the spirit of the holidays and the imagination of all who make the trip to PaleyLand.

"The holiday season is a truly magical time, filled with joy and togetherness," said Maureen J. Reidy, President & CEO of the Paley Center for Media. "Just steps from Rockefeller Center, PaleyLand offers the ideal setting to celebrate this special time and create unforgettable memories. From our cherished Paley Express to visits with Santa and everyone's favorite holiday television shows, there's something for visitors of all ages to enjoy at PaleyLand!"

PaleyLand will welcome several special visitors starting on Saturday, November 23, with Mr. Clown, the beloved entertainer and educator from YouTube, and the PBS KLCS series Hello! Hi! How are You? Mr. Clown will be joined by his friend and colleague, Tom Caltabiano, the Emmy Award-winning writer and producer of the legendary comedy, Everybody Loves Raymond. There will also be arts & crafts, giveaways*, plus a screening of the new Disney branded television holiday special, An Almost Christmas Story.

On Saturday, November 30, The Paley Museum will welcome the arrival of Santa Claus, who will be at The Paley Museum through Sunday, December 22. Joining Santa will be one of Santa's helpers, Elf, from Elf: The Musical, which is currently running on Broadway through January 4. Visitors can take their photo with Elf and enter for a chance to win free tickets to see the show. Also joining in the festivities will be a Toy Soldier who will be available for photos, arts & crafts which include creating your own elf hat, and festive screenings of classic holiday episodes curated from the Paley Archive.

Additionally, visitors will have the opportunity to create more holiday memories with other exciting events featuring special guests and beloved cartoon characters from some of the most popular TV shows and movies, including:

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum , Saturday, December 7 : PaleyLand celebrates the acclaimed PBS KIDS ® series with a fun-filled day of festive activities including photos with the Xavier Riddle mascot, meet & greets, arts & crafts, and an exclusive advance screening of a brand-new episode. Series co-creator Chris Eliopoulos will also be hosting a special sketch-along and Q&A session in the afternoon.

: PaleyLand celebrates the acclaimed PBS KIDS series with a fun-filled day of festive activities including photos with the Xavier Riddle mascot, meet & greets, arts & crafts, and an exclusive advance screening of a brand-new episode. Series co-creator will also be hosting a special sketch-along and Q&A session in the afternoon. Dream Productions, Saturday, December 14 : From the world of Inside Out , Dream Productions returns to Riley's mind where directors hope to create her next hit dream! Visitors to The Paley Museum can watch four episodes from the limited series and have a chance to receive free goodies from the show.* There will also be arts & crafts, and visitors can take a photo on a Dream Productions –inspired red carpet. Dream Productions starts streaming on Disney+ on December 11 .

From the world of , returns to Riley's mind where directors hope to create her next hit dream! Visitors to The Paley Museum can watch four episodes from the limited series and have a chance to receive free goodies from the show.* There will also be arts & crafts, and visitors can take a photo on a –inspired red carpet. starts streaming on Disney+ on . Snoopy, Saturday, December 21 : Everyone's favorite beagle will be available for meet and greets and photos with visitors, Snoopy-inspired arts & crafts, and screenings of holiday episodes of Apple TV+'s award-winning series The Snoopy Show on the big screen.

PaleyLand will present a uniquely curated mix of past and present holiday family specials, including stop-motion classics like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town, and animated specials such as A Charlie Brown Christmas, Frosty the Snowman, A Rugrats Chanukah, and A Rugrats Kwanza.

PaleyLand will also feature screenings of new holiday-themed episodes and specials of hit Disney Jr. and Disney Channel series including Disney Jr.'s Ariel, Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends, SuperKitties, Big City Greens, and ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series, as well as the brand-new animated Disney Jr. special Mickey and the Very Many Christmases and the Red Christmas music video (inspired by Descendants: The Rise of Red). There will also be additional screenings of An Almost Christmas Story, available now on Disney+.

Other attractions visitors to PaleyLand can enjoy include: the PaleyGX Studio featuring the hottest video games and VR titles available to the public, arts and crafts, giveaways, interactive activities, and free hot cocoa and candy canes!

Rounding out the festivities on PaleyLand's closing weekend will be a visit from The Three Kings on Sunday, January 5, 2025.

PaleyLand is supported by the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME), whose mission is to support and strengthen New York City's creative economy and make it accessible to all. "The media and entertainment industries are the heart and soul of our city, and the reason so many people come to visit, live, and work in NYC, the creative capital of the world," said the Commissioner of the NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment Pat Swinney Kaufman. "We are proud to support the Paley Center in its efforts during the holiday season with the annual PaleyLand extravaganza, as well as all the work the center does year-round to help the creative industries thrive."

Paley Members receive free admission, exclusive early VIP access, and a free photo with Santa. To become a Paley Member please go to paleycenter.org/join-us and enjoy Member benefits throughout the year. Visitors are encouraged to share their festive moments on social media by tagging @paleycenter and using hashtags #PaleyMuseum #PaleyLand.

*Please note, all giveaways are while supplies last.

For a full schedule of screenings and holiday activities, please visit paleycenter.org.

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has proudly made its home in NYC for almost 50 years and operates the iconic Paley Museum. Through its respected programming, the Paley Center leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of media, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the talent, and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, The Paley Archive, often referred to as a national treasure, containing over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry. For more information about The Paley Center for Media, and to learn about the Paley Center's acclaimed programming, please visit paleycenter.org

