The Panasonic Foundation Teams Up With Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Camp Skyhook To Develop Next-Gen Innovators Through STEM Education

Out of today's 20 fastest growing occupations, 15 require intensive mathematics or science preparation. Introducing students to the exciting concepts behind STEM education at a young age is critical. Research indicates that 92% of boys and 97% of girls will lose interest in STEM topics if they are not engaged by the 6th grade.

"The time to invest in preparing young people for the future of work is right now," said Alejandra Ceja, Executive Director of Panasonic Foundation, Inc. "We are proud to play a part in providing students with an opportunity to become fully immersed in STEM curriculum, knowing ultimately we are helping prepare them to compete in the global, 21st Century economy."

As a long-time advocate for children, NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar founded the Skyhook Foundation to help students from socioeconomically, racially and culturally diverse backgrounds imagine a future for themselves in STEM settings.

"Camp Skyhook originated when I was trying to figure out what's the best thing I could do to help kids academically," said Abdul-Jabbar. "I think it's important to team up with a company like Panasonic, because they understand the importance of empowering kids with STEM education, so they can move the world forward."

For more information on how Panasonic is providing opportunities for students across the world, visit our Corporate Social Responsibility site to view our initiatives. To learn more about the success and future of Camp Skyhook, visit https://skyhookfoundation.org/.

About the Panasonic Foundation

With North American headquarters in Newark, NJ, Panasonic Foundation, Inc. is committed to creating positive change through technology. The Panasonic Foundation is devoted to creating a better life, a better world through employee volunteerism, corporate outreach initiatives, and by increasing educational opportunities for disadvantaged students through strategic philanthropic investments. Our local and national mission is an extension of our core principles. We are dedicated to supporting efforts that advance educational excellence. Follow the Panasonic Foundation on Instagram @PanasonicFoundation and on Twitter @PanasonicFDN.



About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2018, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com/us and @PanasonicUSA on all social media channels.

