COMING APRIL 4 - A NEW ERA AT PANERA: PANERA ANNOUNCES BIGGEST MENU TRANSFORMATION IN BRAND HISTORY, REFOCUSING ON GUEST FAVORITE SOUPS, SALADS, SANDWICHES AND MAC & CHEESE

In addition to new and enhanced entrees, Panera has added more new menu options below $10*, like the Tomato Basil BLT, Ranch Cobb Salad and Mediterranean Greens with Grains. Plus, there will be more to each bite with more chicken and steak on many salads and sandwiches. New entrees focus on guest inspired, widely loved new flavors, done the Panera way, with new salad dressings, meats & cheeses, spice blends and hearty grains. The transformed menu will help streamline operations for bakery-cafe teams, ensuring they can continue to deliver delicious food more easily and always wrapped in Panera warmth.

New menu items launching April 4 include:

Four outstanding new sandwiches at a variety of price points: Toasted Italiano - Black Forest ham, soppressata and provolone, romaine, red onion, sliced pepperoncini peppers, garlic aioli, and Greek dressing on Panera's toasted French Baguette Chicken Bacon Rancher - Grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, aged white cheddar, and n ranch dressing on our Black Pepper Focaccia Ciabatta Cheesesteak – Tender marinated sliced steak, provolone, garlic aioli, caramelized onions, and zesty sweet Peppadew™ peppers on Ciabatta Tomato Basil BLT - Applewood smoked bacon, crisp mixed greens, vine-ripened tomatoes, garlic aioli, salt and pepper on Tomato Basil Miche

Four flavor-packed, hearty salads: Mediterranean Chicken Greens with Grains - Romaine and crisp mixed greens tossed in Greek Dressing, topped with hearty whole grain blend of farro & red rice, grilled chicken, hummus, feta, red onions, zesty sweet Peppadew™ peppers, sliced cucumbers, and a sprinkle of Panera's Mediterranean shawarma seasoning Southwest Chicken Ranch - Romaine tossed in ranch dressing, with grilled chicken and drizzled with chipotle aioli, topped with fresh avocado, grape tomatoes, fire-grilled corn, fresh cilantro, and blue corn tortilla strips Balsamic Chicken Greens with Grains - Romaine and crisp mixed greens tossed in balsamic vinaigrette, with hearty whole grain blend of farro & red rice, sliced cucumbers, topped with sliced pepperoncini peppers, fresh avocado, feta, pumpkin seeds, and a drizzle of Green Goddess dressing Ranch Cobb Salad - Romaine and crisp mixed greens tossed in ranch dressing, topped with grape tomatoes, pickled red onions, applewood smoked bacon, feta, and a hard-boiled egg

Bacon Mac & Cheese – Tender shell pasta in a blend of rich cheeses including our tangy aged white cheddar sauce, topped with applewood smoked bacon

In addition to the new products, 12 classic favorites – including the Bravo Club Sandwich, Chipotle Chicken Avocado Melt, the Fuji Apple Chicken Salad and more have received recipe enhancements – keeping the classic Panera favorites guests expect and remember, packed with even more delicious flavors that guests will love. Throughout the month of March, Panera will be sharing more information on the new menu updates and MyPanera members will get exclusive sneak peeks ahead of launch in April.

"We are getting back to Panera at its best with these menu updates that are centered completely on our guests and what they love about us," said Alicia Mowder, SVP of Product Strategy & Insights, Panera Bread, "We've listened to thousands of guests on our path to unveiling more than 20 new or enhanced menu items and are thrilled to bring these products to Panera bakery-cafes nationwide."

As Panera brings these craveable flavors to bakery-cafes, the addition of these new menu items will also streamline and simplify operations for Panera's cafe teams, ensuring they can deliver delicious food to guests efficiently, accurately and at a good value.

"Panera's New Era is incredibly exciting, not only for our guests, but also our associates, who will be able to renew their focus on our core menu and serve our guests more efficiently with enhanced portions and better value," said Debbie Roberts, Chief Operating Officer, Panera Bread. "We are eager to get back to our roots within these core categories and unveil these delicious new menu innovations, all while providing an exceptional guest experience."

To join MyPanera and receive the latest updates on Panera's exciting menu innovations, visit PaneraBread.com.

*Participating cafes only. Prices vary by item. Menu price for delivery is higher and other fees apply. Catering excluded. Other restrictions apply.

About Panera Bread

Panera Bread opened in 1987 as a community bakery, founded with a secret sourdough starter and a belief that sharing great bread is an expression of warmth and generosity. That vision holds true today with a robust menu of delicious, chef-curated recipes that are crafted with care. At Panera, we serve food that we are proud to serve our own families, made with high quality ingredients. From crave-worthy soups, salads and sandwiches to mac & cheese and sweets, we offer our guests more than great food, but food that feels good.

As of January 23, 2024 there were 2,160 bakery-cafes, company and franchise, in 48 states and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. Panera Bread is part of Panera Brands, one of the largest fast casual restaurant companies in the U.S., comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels. For more information, visit panerabread.com or find us on Twitter (@panerabread), Facebook (facebook.com/panerabread) Instagram (@panerabread) or TikTok (@panerabread).

Media Contacts

ALISON BROD MARKETING + COMMUNICATIONS

[email protected]

SOURCE Panera Bread