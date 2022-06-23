The Pankey Institute Announces the Induction of Dr. Lee Ann Brady as a Pankey Master

Recognition as a Pankey Master is the organization's highest honor with the recipient's portrait permanently displayed in the Institute's Master's Hall.

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pankey Institute, a leading provider of advanced dental continuing education awarded Dr. Lee Ann Brady the designation of Pankey Master with a portrait hanging ceremony in the Institute's Masters' Hall on June 3rd, 2022. Dental leaders and Pankey faculty from around the country convened at the Institute's iconic Key Biscayne educational facility to celebrate Dr. Brady's acceptance of this award.

Portrait of Dr. Lee Ann Brady hanging in Master's Hall at The Pankey Institute

"This honor is reserved for very select candidates who have served Pankey with distinction over time, while demonstrating the highest levels of clinical excellence, actively teaching and mentoring others, and authoring impactful content in our field. These are the requirements for this recognition as originally defined by Dr. L.D. Pankey," explained Dr. Michael Crete, Chairman.

Dr. Brady was selected as the next Pankey Master by The Pankey Foundation Board of Advisors due to her demonstration of professional mastery and her extraordinary service to advance the mission of The Pankey Institute. "Dr. Brady's skills as a dentist and educator, combined with her dedication and service to The Pankey Institute, have earned her the unanimous and unequivocal support of the Board of Advisors," said Dr. DeAnne Blazek, Chair of the Award Committee. "We are eternally grateful for the remarkable gifts and talents that she has selflessly shared with our Pankey community."

Dr. Lee Ann Brady serves as the Executive Director and Director of Education for the Institute.

