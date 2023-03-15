The Pankey Institute's Annual Symposium To Be Held September 28-30, 2023 In Amelia Island, Florida

This Year's Theme, "Prosthodontics: Classic To Contemporary" represents a focus on saving and restoring teeth to optimal function and natural beauty.

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This year Pankey will hold their annual symposium at the Ritz-Carlton Beach Resort on Amelia Island, Florida from September 28th-30th.

"Our theme this year was chosen because dentistry has seen a renewed focus towards saving natural teeth," explained Dr. Lee Ann Brady, Executive Director & Director of Education. "Saving teeth was a core driver of Dr. L.D. Pankey's career and his primary goal was to help his patient's save their teeth and restore them to natural beauty and function."

Pankey Symposium 2023 Teaser Video Pankey Symposium 2023 Logo

This year's Pankey Symposium is focused on prosthodontic techniques to ensure the health, beauty and function of a natural dentition. The presenters will explore new cutting edge techniques and revisit some classical processes that are being applied today using new materials and technology.

Presenters and Presentations Include:

"Worn Dentition: Two Approaches" - Riccardo Ammannato, DDS

"The Cross Roads: Pathways To Collaborative Excellence" – Michael Melkers, DDS, MAGD

"Implant Jeopardy" - Michael Scherb, DMD

"Guided Implant Surgery: Yomi Robot" - Michael Costa, DDS, MHA

"Teeth, TMD, Or ?" - Mary Charles Haigler, DMD, MS

"Digital Dentures: An Efficient & Effective Reality" - Wael Garine, DDS

"The Prosthetic Potpourri: The Search" - Alexander Wuensche, CDT

The meeting is being sponsored by Bay View Dental Laboratory, Brasseler USA, Brown & Brown Insurance, ColumbiaBank, Dental Ceramics Inc, DMG America, GC America, ivoclar, Kettenbach Dental, Panadent, QuickSplint, and Whip Mix.

On Friday, September 29th there will be a 5K Fun Run/Walk, supporting scholarships for dental students and residents to attend the organization's flagship "Essentials 1" program. Following the 5K will be a "Havana Nights Party", featuring dance instructors and a buffet dinner. Separate registration is required, which supports the Ozzie Asbjornson scholarships allowing two dental students to attend the Symposium each year.

Saturday's schedule includes the Dental Heros Luncheon which celebrates individuals who stand out in their commitment to the organization's shared vision. The meeting closes with a cocktail reception and dinner, followed by live entertainment and dancing.

For more information about the 2023 Pankey Symposium, visit https://symposium.pankey.org.

Watch the Official Pankey Symposium 2023 teaser video: https://youtu.be/y5pDRTcdx20.

About Pankey

The Pankey Institute delivers the most advanced dental continuing education curriculum in the world. The courses at Pankey are known for being the most practical, effective, and easy-to-implement programs of their kind. The non-profit institute in Key Biscayne, Florida is dedicated to helping dental professionals master advanced clinical skills and practice management as well as nurture a positive philosophy towards life and practice. Over 30,000 dentists, dental laboratory technicians, and specialists from 44 nations have attended its courses and have provided exceptional care to over 54 million patients worldwide. Their website is https://pankey.org.

Media Contact:

Ms. Cris Casanueva

[email protected]

(305) 428-5500

SOURCE The Pankey Institute