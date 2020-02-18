The PARRIS Law Firm Obtains Seven-Figure Verdict in Wrongful Termination Case

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys from The PARRIS Law Firm obtained a $1,050,000 verdict on behalf of a man who was wrongfully terminated by a global air transport giant after it refused to accommodate his disability.

Alejandro Gonzalez was a long-time employee of Swissport, a global aviation services company providing airport ground and cargo handling services. After more than a decade of employment where he was promoted from bag handler to Flight Coordinator due to his stellar performance, Alejandro suffered a thoracic aortic aneurysm, which can often be fatal.

Alejandro felt a sharp pain in his chest, told his supervisor what was happening and was then rushed to the hospital where he was admitted for inpatient care. He was then transferred to Keck Hospital at USC for open heart aortic valve surgery and was subsequently placed in a medically induced coma for one month.

After spending two weeks in a coma, he was back and forth to hospitals in Los Angeles due to post-surgery infections and complications. In January 2017, when he attempted to report to work, albeit at a doctor-recommended reduced capacity due to his heart issues, Swissport's HR team informed Alejandro that he was no longer employed and that he should collect unemployment. In terminating him, Swissport also terminated his health insurance benefits. When his health insurance lapsed, he could not afford his medications and soon after sustained a stroke putting him back in the hospital.

In spite of his 10+ years at the company, the physician-approved limitations on his work-load, and the fact that he'd suffered a severe heart event just months prior, Swissport wrongfully terminated Alejandro thus violating his employee rights and the law. When Swissport was caught violating the law, they lied and claimed that he quit his employment with the company.

"This is exactly why employment laws exist," said attorney Khail Parris of The PARRIS Law Firm. "My client gave his life's blood for Swissport, was a model employee and enjoyed his work only to be cast aside without so much as a thank you. He gave them more than a decade of his life and in exchange they gave him less than a 15-minute meeting to terminate him."

The case is Alejandro Gonzalez v. Swissport SA, Los Angeles Superior Court, Case No. BC685391.

A copy of the complaint can be found here.

About PARRIS Law Firm

The PARRIS Law Firm is recognized as one of America's top personal injury, employment and environmental law firms. With a proven track record of fighting for justice on behalf of families and individuals, the firm boasts numerous seven and eight-figure verdicts and settlements. To learn more about the firm, please go to: http://www.parrislawyers.com.

Media Contact:

Dante Hickles: dhickles@parrislawyers.com (661) 949-2595

SOURCE PARRIS Law Firm

Related Links

parrislawyers.com

