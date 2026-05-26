BEIJING, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Electricity powers modern society—from a single light to an entire city. It is not just a daily necessity but an engine of development. As the global energy landscape undergoes rapid transformation, photovoltaic (PV) power—a clean, efficient and widely accessible renewable energy source—has become a key solution for countries seeking to overcome resource constraints and achieve a low-carbon transition. For nations blessed with abundant sunlight yet eager to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, the PV industry has emerged as a vital driver of sustainable economic and social growth.

The Path to Clean Energy Speed Speed

Saudi Arabia has long relied on oil as the backbone of its economy. Its Vision 2030 aims to end that dependence and diversify beyond petroleum. With year-round sunshine and the world's seventh-largest solar potential, the Kingdom is naturally suited for solar development. Meanwhile, the population of Riyadh is projected to grow from 8 million to 10 million, driving surging electricity demand that makes PV power increasingly vital.

It is here that POWERCHINA undertook the Sa'ad2 Solar PV Plant. Spanning 23 square kilometers, the project generates 2.5 billion kWh of electricity annually—enough to power 200,000 homes in Riyadh. Reflecting on the journey, the operations manager of the owner's side shared: "Honestly, when I first came, there was nothing here but barren land. I was amazed that POWERCHINA could pull this off in just 18 months. It was a real challenge."

In Serbia, the energy transition is equally urgent. The country has long been heavily reliant on coal for electricity, making the shift toward green energy an unavoidable task. POWERCHINA, after years of establishing a strong local presence, built what was then Serbia's largest solar plant.

From desert to mountainside, from technology transfer to talent development, the team worked closely with the client to develop an optimized PV project solution, leveraging all-Chinese technology, high-capacity panels, and advanced inverters to deliver the most efficient performance possible. What's really driving this energy shift? And what stories unfolded along the way? Click the video to learn more.

YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lZLiWu9-0E4

SOURCE POWERCHINA