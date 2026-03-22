Partnership Paves the Way Forward

BELGRADE, Serbia, March 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roads serve as vital connections for regional development and serve as a cornerstone for improving people's lives. In recent years, as Serbia advances its modernization drive, POWERCHINA has been deeply engaged in the country's infrastructure projects, including highways, metro lines and tunnels. These efforts ensure that the fruits of collaborative development deliver tangible benefits to the local people.

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In 2017, POWERCHINA launched its first project in Serbia, a section of the Belgrade Bypass Highway, Phase II. As a key cross-border transport hub in Europe, Belgrade had long been plagued by severe traffic congestion. Upon completion, the bypass diverts traffic around the urban periphery, significantly easing downtown traffic congestion and cutting commute times. Beyond improving daily travel for local citizens, the project established POWERCHINA as a professional and reliable partner in the Serbian market, laying a solid foundation for future cooperation.

Building on the success of its highway projects, POWERCHINA went on to participate in the construction of Belgrade's Metro Line 1, a landmark project first envisioned half a century ago. Securing this contract underscored POWERCHINA's nearly 15 years of commitment to the Serbian market, where consistent delivery and professional expertise have earned broad trust. To address the complex geological conditions of metro construction, the company deployed mature tunnel boring machine (TBM) technologies refined through nearly two decades of global practice. These solutions not only ensure construction safety and efficiency but also facilitate knowledge transfer to local teams. The technologies can also be applied to mountain tunnels and other infrastructure, providing long-term technical support for local development.

For the Karadjordjevo-Danube Slope Tunnel project, a TBM shield was used for the first time in a Serbian road tunnel, boosting daily excavation from just 2 meters to 15 meters, a major leap in productivity. Chinese and Serbian employees work side by side, deepening mutual understanding and building trust through daily collaboration. Every completed project is a testament to technology transfer and talent development, cultivating local teams that combine Chinese expertise with European standards.

From improving public transport to realizing urban visions, from sharing technology to developing local talent, POWERCHINA continues to prioritize local needs and foster mutually beneficial partnerships in Serbia. Guided by mutual learning and common goals, the two sides are stepping forward together toward a brighter, shared future. Watch the video to learn more.

YouTube：https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CzhXm0Of51A

SOURCE POWERCHINA