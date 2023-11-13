The Patient's View: AI in Clinical Practice

DUBLIN , Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Clinical Practice - Patient Perspective" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A new comprehensive study, now available for consultation, focuses on understanding patient perspectives regarding the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare settings across multiple regions.

Key Insights from the Research:

Generational Gap: Younger patients showcase higher confidence in understanding AI.

Younger patients showcase higher confidence in understanding AI. Human Touch: Concerns rise over the potential lack of in-person interaction with increased AI reliance.

Concerns rise over the potential lack of in-person interaction with increased AI reliance. Speed and Staffing: AI is credited with faster healthcare delivery and addressing staff shortages.

AI is credited with faster healthcare delivery and addressing staff shortages. Familiarity Breeds Acceptance: AI-aware patients believe in its potential to elevate care quality.

AI-aware patients believe in its potential to elevate care quality. Administrative vs. Clinical Use: A preference for AI in administrative tasks over direct patient care is evident.

A preference for AI in administrative tasks over direct patient care is evident. Physician Experience Matters: Doctors experienced with AI are positive about its clinical decision-support capabilities.

Doctors experienced with AI are positive about its clinical decision-support capabilities. Monitoring Advancements: AI's role in enhancing existing patient monitoring solutions is acknowledged.

Study Scope and Objectives: With patient surveys from a diverse demographic and condition profile, this study aims to:

Gauge comfort with AI in healthcare.

Analyze opinions on AI's role in treatment settings.

Highlight AI's potential impact on clinical practice.

Why This Study Is Crucial:

Broad Base: Incorporates views from patients, professionals, KOLs, and physicians across various therapy areas.

Incorporates views from patients, professionals, KOLs, and physicians across various therapy areas. Insightful Analysis: Delivers an in-depth look at AI's current and potential applications in patient care.

Key Topics Explored in the Report:

Patient familiarity with AI technology.

Regional analysis of concerns and perceived benefits.

Comparative views of patients and healthcare professionals on AI.

Use Cases Highlighted:

AI Tasked with a Challenge to Identify Breast Cancer

AI Helps to Organize Electronic Healthcare Records

AI's Bid on Tackling and Easing NHS Pressure

Revolutionizing Public Health Management with Big Data and AI

AI Proves to Be Helpful in Diabetic Care

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Brunei's Ministry of Health

Ministry of Health Cedars-Sinai

DreaMed

Dyad

EVYD

Lunit

National Health Service

Teton.ai

US Food and Drug Administration

Vantage Health

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rxun08

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets