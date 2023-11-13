The Patient's View: AI in Clinical Practice

News provided by

Research and Markets

13 Nov, 2023, 19:45 ET

DUBLIN , Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Clinical Practice - Patient Perspective" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A new comprehensive study, now available for consultation, focuses on understanding patient perspectives regarding the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare settings across multiple regions. 

Key Insights from the Research:

  • Generational Gap: Younger patients showcase higher confidence in understanding AI.
  • Human Touch: Concerns rise over the potential lack of in-person interaction with increased AI reliance.
  • Speed and Staffing: AI is credited with faster healthcare delivery and addressing staff shortages.
  • Familiarity Breeds Acceptance: AI-aware patients believe in its potential to elevate care quality.
  • Administrative vs. Clinical Use: A preference for AI in administrative tasks over direct patient care is evident.
  • Physician Experience Matters: Doctors experienced with AI are positive about its clinical decision-support capabilities.
  • Monitoring Advancements: AI's role in enhancing existing patient monitoring solutions is acknowledged.

Study Scope and Objectives: With patient surveys from a diverse demographic and condition profile, this study aims to:

  • Gauge comfort with AI in healthcare.
  • Analyze opinions on AI's role in treatment settings.
  • Highlight AI's potential impact on clinical practice.

Why This Study Is Crucial:

  • Broad Base: Incorporates views from patients, professionals, KOLs, and physicians across various therapy areas.
  • Insightful Analysis: Delivers an in-depth look at AI's current and potential applications in patient care.

Key Topics Explored in the Report:

  • Patient familiarity with AI technology.
  • Regional analysis of concerns and perceived benefits.
  • Comparative views of patients and healthcare professionals on AI.

Use Cases Highlighted:

  • AI Tasked with a Challenge to Identify Breast Cancer
  • AI Helps to Organize Electronic Healthcare Records
  • AI's Bid on Tackling and Easing NHS Pressure
  • Revolutionizing Public Health Management with Big Data and AI
  • AI Proves to Be Helpful in Diabetic Care

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Brunei's Ministry of Health
  • Cedars-Sinai
  • DreaMed
  • Dyad
  • EVYD
  • Lunit
  • National Health Service
  • Teton.ai
  • US Food and Drug Administration
  • Vantage Health

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rxun08

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Customer Experience (CX) Outsourced Market Insights Report 2023-2029 Featuring Atento, Teleperformance, TTEC, Startek, Concentrix, Webhelp, Majorel, Transcom, Serco, & Syskes Enterprises

Global Customer Experience (CX) Outsourced Market Insights Report 2023-2029 Featuring Atento, Teleperformance, TTEC, Startek, Concentrix, Webhelp, Majorel, Transcom, Serco, & Syskes Enterprises

The "Global Customer Experience (CX) Outsourced Market (2023 Edition) - Analysis By Service Channel, End-User, By Region, By Country: Drivers, Trends ...
Global Protective Eyewear Strategic Market Report 2022 & 2023-2030: Manufacturing Industry Remains Important Consumer of Protective Eyewear Despite COVID-19 Backlash

Global Protective Eyewear Strategic Market Report 2022 & 2023-2030: Manufacturing Industry Remains Important Consumer of Protective Eyewear Despite COVID-19 Backlash

The "Protective Eyewear - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Protective Eyewear...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.