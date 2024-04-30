The Patina Collective to Present the "Unauthorized History of AMG" During F1 Miami at their Museum Location in Lauderdale Lakes, FL

The World's Largest Mercedes Collection, The Patina Collective will welcome guests for 3 days only May 3- 5, 2024

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Patina Collective, the largest private collection of Mercedes in the world, will be presenting a 3-day experience during F1 Miami at their museum in Lauderdale Lakes, FL. The "Unauthorized History of AMG", and the history of their most radical multi-million dollar, one of a kind vehicles ranging from the legendary Hammer, Convertibles designed for the Sultan of Brunei, and the World's Fastest Minivan. Over 40 rare vehicles will be on display that detail the untold story of AMG and their global clientele.

Guests can expect a mixed media experience with sights and sounds from AMG history, coupled with never before seen bespoke AMG vehicles from all over the world. A museum store will also be offering exclusive and limited apparel.

"We are thrilled to welcome guests for the first time ever to our museum to experience automotive history through the largest display of vintage AMG cars in North America," said Patina Collective Founder and CEO, Daniel Hassan.

"The Unauthorized History of AMG" presented by the Patina Collective will be on display Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4th from 10am till 7:30pm, and Sunday, May 5, 2004 from 12-4:30pm. Tickets are by appointment only, and can be purchased at www.patinacollective.com for $20. Guests should plan to spend approximately 30-90 minutes at the experience. The Patina Collective is located at 4711 N. State Road 7 Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33319.

