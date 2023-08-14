The Pea Protein Market size to grow at a CAGR of 12.24% from 2022 to 2027; The high nutrient profile of pea protein and the rapid expansion of products boost market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The pea protein market is projected to progress at a CAGR of 12.24 % from 2022 to 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 203.32 million during the forecast period. Increasing demand for plant-based diets has been a key driver for the growth of the pea protein market. The high nutrient profile of pea protein and the rapid expansion of products is a key factor driving the market growth. Pea protein is considered the third largest segment in terms of revenue in the vegetable protein market, which is ranked behind soy protein and wheat protein. Furthermore, composed of approximately 85% protein, 7% protein, 3% carbohydrates, and 5% vitamins and minerals, pea protein isolate provides a rich nutritional profile that contributes to its growth. They also contain all essential amino acids, including 9 amino acids that are essential for the body. However, they cannot be synthesized naturally, except for methionine. For example, Ingredion Inc. produces his VITESSENCE Pulse 1803, a pea protein isolate with a protein content of approximately 80% and excellent solubility, emulsification, and water and oil retention has been introduced. Hence, the high nutrient profile is expected to drive the pea protein market growth during the forecast period. For further information on Market growth and size -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pea Protein Market

Pea Protein Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trends

The rising demand for hydrolyzed pea protein is a major trend in the market. The demand for hydrolyzed pea proteins produced by acid, enzymatic, or other hydrolysis processes has increased significantly in recent years. Hydrolyzed pea protein is used in a wide variety of applications across numerous industries, especially in the food, beverage, and cosmetics sectors due to its multiple functional and health benefits.

In addition, various functional properties have increased the use of hydrolyzed pea protein in food and beverages. Hydrolyzed pea protein is high in protein and complex carbohydrates. In addition, it has better water retention, emulsifying, and gelling properties than other hydrolyzed vegetable proteins. These properties make hydrolyzed pea protein useful in a variety of food and nutritional applications. Hence, the rising demand for hydrolyzed pea protein is expected to drive the pea protein market growth during the forecast period.

Other Key Data Covered in Pea protein market report-

Detailed information on factors including driver details.

Market segmentation by product (isolates, hydrolysate, concentrates, and textured), application (dietary supplement, meat substitutes, bakery goods, beverages, and others), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

Precise estimation of the pea protein market size and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

and changes in consumer behavior Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of crowdfunding market companies.

the growth of crowdfunding market companies. A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Growth of the industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Pea Protein Market - Company Analysis and Scope

Some of the major companies in the Pea Protein Market include Ingredients Inc., AGT Food and Ingredients Inc., AM Nutrition, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Axiom Foods Inc., Cargill Inc., COSUCRA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Emsland Starke GmbH, Herba Ingredients BV, Ingredion Inc., Meelunie BV, NutriPea LP, Parrish and Heimbecker Ltd., Puris, Roquette Freres SA, Shandong Jianyuan group, The Scoular Co., Vestkorn Milling AS, and Yantai Shuangta Food Co. Ltd.

Company Offerings

A and B Ingredients Inc. - The company offers plant-based pea protein which is used in protein shakes, sauces, and dressings, and plant-based meat to enhance nutrition and helps to aid muscle growth. Also, the company is a manufacturer, distributor, and importer of specialty technical ingredients to the food industry.

The company offers plant-based pea protein which is used in protein shakes, sauces, and dressings, and plant-based meat to enhance nutrition and helps to aid muscle growth. Also, the company is a manufacturer, distributor, and importer of specialty technical ingredients to the food industry. AM Nutrition - The company offers pea protein powder which is used in protein shakes, smoothies, and energy drinks to increase the protein content and muscle growth and helps in weight loss.

The company offers pea protein powder which is used in protein shakes, smoothies, and energy drinks to increase the protein content and muscle growth and helps in weight loss. DuPont de Nemours Inc. - The company offers trupro pea protein which is used in protein bars and snacks as a health supplement to reduce cholesterol levels and increase calories.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Pea Protein Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.24% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 203.32 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.34 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A and B Ingredients Inc., AGT Food and Ingredients Inc., AM Nutrition, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Axiom Foods Inc., Cargill Inc., COSUCRA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Emsland Starke GmbH, Herba Ingredients BV, Ingredion Inc., Meelunie BV, NutriPea LP, Parrish and Heimbecker Ltd., Puris, Roquette Freres SA, Shandong Jianyuan group, The Scoular Co., Vestkorn Milling AS, and Yantai Shuangta Food Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Application

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

