The Peach State Turns Pink as Thousands Convene in Atlanta for Mary Kay's U.S. Leadership Conference

While the four-day event focuses on recognizing, educating and motivating leaders from across the country within Mary Kay's independent sales force, attendees will also assemble 2,000 care kits to distribute to five Atlanta area domestic violence shelters: Forsyth County Family Haven, Gateway House, Partnership Against Domestic Violence, NOA's Ark/No One Alone and Project Safe. The care kits are filled with Mary Kay® basic hygiene products and offer a source of comfort to women at emergency shelters who often flee abusive situations with little personal belongings.

"From soaps to lotions to everyday skin care products, our clients are in desperate need of any and all necessities after many have fled unthinkable circumstances," said Nancy Friauf, President and CEO at Partnership Against Domestic Violence. "Throughout the years, Mary Kay Inc. and The Mary Kay Foundation℠ have continued to serve as steadfast and committed supporters of our shelter along with many other domestic violence organizations in the Atlanta area and across the country. To receive these care kits and the Company's unwavering dedication is not only a gift but also allows us to focus on serving the survivors of an epidemic that impacts one in four women in the United States."

Each year, Mary Kay holds its U.S. Leadership Conference in a different city. Independent Sales Directors and Independent National Sales Directors offer leadership and motivation to the growing Mary Kay independent sales force worldwide. According to the Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau, the 2018 conference will pump $8.4 million into the local economy. This marks the third time Mary Kay has held its annual Leadership Conference in Atlanta following events in 2006 and again in 2012.

"Known for its diverse cultural heritage and Southern hospitality, we're thrilled to be back in Atlanta for our third time as thousands of our independent sales force members paint the town pink," said Nathan Moore, President of Mary Kay Inc.'s North America Region. "Nearly 55 years ago, Mary Kay Ash founded our company on the Golden Rule and emphasized the importance of giving back. It's part of the Mary Kay heritage and we're honored to give back to our host city by assembling and distributing much-needed care kits to Atlanta area domestic violence shelters."

To date, Mary Kay Inc. and The Mary Kay Foundation℠ have donated $57 million to domestic violence prevention and awareness programs in an effort to end the cycle of abuse. For more information about Mary Kay's commitment to end domestic violence visit marykay.com/dontlookaway.

