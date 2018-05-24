The Peacock Inn Restaurant & Bar Announces New Executive Chef

PRINCETON, N.J., May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Peacock Inn, an iconic Princeton landmark, announces acclaimed Chef Mark Valenza as Executive Chef of The Peacock Inn Restaurant. The only boutique hotel in the heart of downtown Princeton is having a renaissance under new ownership by the Genesis Hospitality Group, beginning with its upscale fine dining restaurant.

The Peacock Inn Restaurant is swinging open its doors for dinner service on Friday, May 25, 2018. The popular restaurant, with a Zagat rating of 26 for food, ambiance and service, and a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence three years in a row, had been closed since January 1, 2018 (to the dismay of local foodies).

Executive Chef Mark Valenza will introduce new menus, highlighting what he calls, "American mosaic cooking". Though rooted in classic culinary technique, the rich and varied flavors are surprisingly eclectic. Dishes include his signature Port Wine Chicken Liver Pate (which earned a rave review in The New York Times); Poached Lobster Fondue with Himalayan pink salt and melon balls; Avocado, Grapefruit & Orchid Salad; and Yellowfin Tuna & Shrimp with spicy peanut noodles.

The dishes are as creative as the Chef himself. Chef Mark, a graduate of the French Culinary Institute (FCI), is a published novelist and a former drummer for American punk band The The, who toured with The Police and played gigs with everyone from The Beach Boys to Nirvana. At one time, he worked for Jim Henson at the Muppet Mansion in New York City. After training with many of the world's best chefs at FCI, Chef Mark returned to his home state of New Jersey to continue his culinary career as Sous Chef at the Frenchtown Inn (Frenchtown, NJ). Later, he moved to the Princeton/ Bucks County area, where he became the Executive Chef at Nado (Princeton, NJ); Executive Chef at The Triumph Brewing Company & Restaurant (Princeton, NJ); Chef/Owner of Za Restaurant (Pennington, NJ); and Executive Chef of the Washington Crossing Inn (Washington Crossing, PA).

The Peacock Inn Restaurant & Bar proudly sources fresh, seasonal ingredients including produce and aquaculture from over a dozen local purveyors including Kerr's Farm (Pennington, NJ); Fulper Farms (Lambertville, NJ); Fisherman's Dock Co-Op (Point Pleasant Beach, NJ); and Tuscarora Organic Growers Co-op (Hustontown, PA).

Beyond dinner service, The Peacock Inn Restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch, and Sunday brunch beginning Sunday, May 27, 2018. At The Peacock Inn Bar, there is an extensive, well-curated wine list and a sparkling champagne bar. This fall, tea time will finally come to Princeton with dedicated Afternoon Tea seatings.

The Peacock Inn has a storied history as a gathering place for great minds, including Albert Einstein and F. Scott Fitzgerald. Awarded Four Diamonds by AAA in 2018, The Peacock Inn Hotel is a member of Choice Hotels Ascend Collection, a group of upscale independent hotels providing experiential, individualized travel with local flavor.

About The Peacock Inn

The Peacock Inn, which has been in operation since 1911, blends a rich history with traditional and modern style to create a sophisticated, intimate atmosphere. Dedicated to the highest standards of gracious hospitality and culinary excellence, The Peacock Inn Restaurant & Bar features American Mosaic dining at its finest. The Peacock Inn is located at 20 Bayard Lane in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Genesis Hospitality

Genesis Hospitality provides a comprehensive approach to integrated management, administrative and operational support services in the hospitality and restaurant industry. They deliver integrated solutions through partnerships with member properties to provide a superior dining and service experience.

To find out more, please visit www.peacockinn.com .

