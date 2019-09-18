The Peacock Inn Restaurant & Bar Debuts French Provencal Cuisine

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Peacock Inn Restaurant & Bar, the only fine dining restaurant and luxury boutique hotel in the heart of Princeton, is taking inspiration from the sun-baked region of southeastern France. Our executive chefs are pleased to introduce new menus adapted from French Provencal cuisine, featuring fresh, seasonal, locally-farmed produce, aquaculture, and artisanal foods.

Reflecting the region's Mediterranean flair, dishes are vibrant with just-picked herbs, sun-kissed vegetables, fresh seafood—and a healthy drizzle of olive oil. Entrees include Lavender Honey Lacquered Chicken with broccoli rabe, boudin blanc, and potato; Roasted Loup de Mer with artichoke barigoule; classic Bouillabaisse.

We offer vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options, and an extensive, award-winning wine selection.

The Peacock Inn Hotel is a renovated 18th century colonial mansion with a storied history as a gathering place for great minds, including Albert Einstein and F. Scott Fitzgerald. There are 16 beautiful guest rooms, each with its own personality. Awarded Four Diamonds by AAA in 2017, The Peacock Inn Hotel is a member of Choice Hotels Ascend Collection, a group of upscale, independent hotels providing experiential, individualized travel with a sense of local flavor.

About The Peacock Inn

The Peacock Inn, established in 1911, blends rich history with modern style to create a sophisticated, intimate atmosphere. Dedicated to the highest standards of gracious hospitality and culinary excellence, The Peacock Inn Restaurant & Bar features French Provencal cuisine at its finest. The Peacock Inn is located at 20 Bayard Lane in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Genesis Hospitality

Genesis Hospitality provides a comprehensive approach to integrated management, administrative, and operational support services in the hospitality and restaurant industry. We deliver integrated solutions through partnerships with member properties to provide a superior dining and service experience.

