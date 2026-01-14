The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes Announces 2026 Veteran Entrepreneur Program Schedule, Launching Two-Track Model and Expansion to Additional Cities

Foundation Expands Support with New Incubator Program for Early-Stage Veteran Entrepreneurs

TYSONS, Va., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes is proud to announce the 2026 schedule for its Veteran Entrepreneur Program, featuring the launch of a new two-track model and an expansion of its programs to Raleigh, Pittsburg, New York and Boston.

In 2026, the Foundation will expand the program to include both an incubator track for early-stage entrepreneurs and an accelerator track for growth-stage businesses, allowing the program to serve veteran founders at different points along their entrepreneurial journey.

"Our goal is to ensure every veteran entrepreneur has a clear path to success, regardless of where they are in their business journey," said Terry Williams, Director of the Veteran Entrepreneur Program. "With the addition of incubator cohorts, we are broadening our reach and providing aspiring entrepreneurs with the tools, guidance and resources needed to build launch-ready businesses."

The 2026 Incubator Program will host five cohorts, featuring three days of in-person training followed by six weeks of virtual programming:

Raleigh, NC – March 18-20

Pittsburgh, PA – April 29-May 1

Tysons, VA – June 17-19

New York City, NY – August 12-14

Boston, MA – October 14-16

The 2026 Accelerator Program will also host five cohorts, each consisting of four days of in-person training and six weeks of virtual programming:

Bentonville, AR – February 24-27

Tysons, VA – May 5-8

Bentonville, AR – July 21-24

San Antonio, TX – September 15-18

Pittsburgh, PA – November 3-7

Since 2018, the Veteran Entrepreneur Program has accelerated over 120 military founders. Through the PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes and its investor partnerships, alumni founders have accessed several million dollars in startup capital, grown a network of key stakeholders, and received invaluable mentorship from industry experts. With the addition of the two-track model, the Foundation aims to reach more veteran and military-spouse business owners and support a wider range of business types. Additional details and the full 2026 program calendar are available at https://penfedfoundation.org/our-programs/vep/.

About The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes

Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success in civilian life. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than $55 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. PenFed Credit Union covers the salaries and administrative costs of The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes, so more of your donation goes right to our programs. To learn more, please visit www.penfedfoundation.org.

