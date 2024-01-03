The PenFed Foundation partners with Canine Companions to help more veterans get life-changing service dogs

News provided by

PenFed Foundation

03 Jan, 2024, 06:09 ET

National campaign addresses urgent need for more volunteer puppy raisers

TYSONS, Va., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The PenFed Foundation, a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union, announces a groundbreaking partnership with Canine Companions to help provide more service dogs to veterans and others with a disability. The nationwide campaign is focused on recruiting more volunteer puppy raisers and encouraging more corporations to allow their employees to raise service dogs in the workplace. Canine Companions' Pilot, a 10-week-old yellow Labrador/Golden Retriever cross, is the face of the new initiative. He's being raised by PenFed Foundation President Andrea McCarren, her sixth future service dog in training.

Continue Reading
Canine Companions’ Pilot is being raised at The PenFed Foundation
Canine Companions’ Pilot is being raised at The PenFed Foundation

"I've witnessed firsthand the extraordinary healing power of service dogs," said McCarren. "Service dogs save lives and there's never been a greater demand. The PenFed Foundation felt compelled to partner with Canine Companions to address the urgent need for more volunteers to raise puppies and help shorten the wait time for those in need. We also want to highlight the transformative, positive impact on a workplace when an employee raises a service dog." 

Canine Companions is the nation's premier service dog organization. Founded in 1975, it has already placed more than 8,000 dogs. The organization provides these highly trained service dogs free of charge, but the current wait time to receive one of these dogs can be up to two years.

"Canine Companions is grateful to The PenFed Foundation for this important initiative to increase awareness regarding the need for volunteers across the country to raise future service dogs," said Canine Companions CEO Paige Mazzoni. "Our expertly trained service dogs begin their journey with volunteers before attending professional training at one of our seven locations. This initiative will help expand our community of support and ultimately help us achieve our goals to create more independence for our injured military veterans, other adults and children with disabilities."

PenFed Credit Union President and CEO James Schenck introduced the Canine Companions puppy raising program to his employees in 2018. Since then, he's supported his employees raising nine service dogs at PenFed financial centers across the country.

"Having puppies with such a life changing mission in the workplace builds a culture of kindness and respect. It increases morale, lowers blood pressure and encourages employees to work from the office," said Schenck. "It's a wonderful way to give back to those who served and have employees work together to accomplish a meaningful goal."  

Service dogs can only be raised and trained one at a time, and their journey begins with dedicated volunteer puppy raisers. These volunteers play a crucial role socializing the pups from eight weeks of age until 18 months, when they return to Canine Companions for professional training. No formal dog training experience is required to become a puppy raiser. To learn more, go to: www.canine.org/penfedfoundation

Follow Pilot's journey on The PenFed Foundation's social media channels. A dropbox link with videos and photos of Pilot can be found here.

About PenFed Foundation

 Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success. Supported by PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than $50 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. The credit union funds the Foundation's operating costs so 95% of incoming donations go directly to its programs. To learn more, please visit www.penfedfoundation.org.

About Canine Companions

Canine Companions transforms the lives of children, adults and veterans with disabilities by providing expertly trained service dogs that assist with practical tasks, as well as provide unconditional love and acceptance—free of charge. This powerful relationship leads to increased independence, self-esteem and inclusion for a person with a disability. Established in 1975, Canine Companions is a nonprofit 501(c)3 and has six training centers across the country serving all 50 states. Learn more at canine.org or call 1-800-572-BARK. 

SOURCE PenFed Foundation

Also from this source

The PenFed Foundation and PenFed Realty Join Forces to Provide Relief to Military Families Devastated by Clarksville, TN Tornadoes

The PenFed Foundation and PenFed Realty Join Forces to Provide Relief to Military Families Devastated by Clarksville, TN Tornadoes

The PenFed Foundation, a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union is stepping up to help our Tennessee military community in need. In the...
Miles of Impact: The PenFed Foundation CEO James Schenck Named Visionary of the Year by Non-Profit, wear blue: run to remember

Miles of Impact: The PenFed Foundation CEO James Schenck Named Visionary of the Year by Non-Profit, wear blue: run to remember

The PenFed Foundation, a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union is proud to announce its CEO, James Schenck, the 2024 wear blue: run to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Licensing

Image1

Animals & Pets

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.