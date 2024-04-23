The PenFed Foundation Partners with Onward Ops to Empower Veterans Transitioning from Military Service to Civilian World

Program is offered at no cost to service members up to a year before they depart the military.

TYSONS, Va., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The PenFed Foundation, a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union, announces a life-changing partnership with Onward Ops that is empowering veterans making the challenging transition from military service to the civilian world. The program is offered at no cost to service members up to a year before they depart the military and provides the option to choose a self-guided transition with personalized resources and tools or a sponsor-guided transition with personalized, hands-on support from experienced sponsors.

"The PenFed Foundation is so proud to partner with Onward Ops to empower transitioning veterans. We both believe in the potential of veterans as community leaders," said PenFed Foundation President Andrea McCarren. "They have an extraordinary work ethic, unparalleled resilience, and an array of skills that can benefit communities across the country."

The program enrolls more than 1,200 transitioning service members and their families monthly with enrollment expected to double this year.

As the program grows, Onward Ops needs everyday community members like you to volunteer as a mentor. Mentors come from diverse backgrounds, similar to the transitioning service members they assist. For just a few hours a month, you can make a big difference in a transitioning service member's success by offering your support and being there for them every step of the way. Learn more about being a mentor here.

"Veterans bring tremendous skills and experiences with them from their military service," said Onward Ops Executive Director Brigadier General US Army (Ret.) Mike Eastman. "We are so grateful for this partnership with the PenFed Foundation. Together, we are connecting local mentors with our newest veterans and engaging the entire community in helping them succeed."

Onward Ops provides support to active-duty service members as they navigate their way back into civilian life. They connect new veterans with trained sponsors from their destination community, focusing on the 12 months between leaving the military and reintegrating into civilian life. They offer the tools to achieve their goals and a supportive sponsor to guide them through the process.

About Onward Ops Foundation

The Onward Ops Foundation exists to support military members in their transition out of uniform and into life as Veterans. The Foundation is exempt from federal income tax under Internal Revenue Code Section 501(c)(3) and is a public charity. It is qualified to receive tax-deductible bequests, devises, transfers or gifts under Section 2055, 2106 or 2522.

About PenFed Foundation

Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than $50 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. The credit union funds the Foundation's personnel and most operational costs, allowing 99% of incoming donations to go directly to our programs. To learn more, please visit www.penfedfoundation.org.

