"The Peoples 1st Convention" to Champion Inter-partisan Dialogue and Community Voices

MILWAUKEE, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era of heightened political polarization, the People's 1st Convention is dedicated to fostering dialogue across the political spectrum for people seeking alternatives to the traditional two-party system in the United States. The Convention will take place on July 13th and 14th, right before the Republican National Convention, with programs and activities starting at 11:00 am and music, panels, and networking until 2:00 am each day.

The People's 1st Convention will be held in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood, at 910 E Keefe Ave, Milwaukee, WI and aims to create an inclusive and dynamic space where people can engage with political leaders, activists, and fellow community members. The convention's mission is to bridge the divide between various political ideologies and promote a more collaborative and representative political system.

The People's 1st Convention formal programming will end on Sunday, 7/13 with the announcement of the working draft of The Declaration of Interdependence.

Key Highlights of The People's 1st Convention:

Presidential Candidate: Dr. Jill Stein , Green Party Presidential Candidate Dr. Jill Stein will be attending in-person on Saturday, 7/13. Vice Presidential Candidate: Vice Presidential Candidate Dr. Melina Abdullah , running mate of Presidential Candidate Dr. Cornel West will be joining via video call on Sunday, 7/14. Congressional Candidate: Chester Todd , Congressional Green Party candidate for Wisconsin's 1st District will be speaking in person. Declaration of Interdependence: Dr. Paul Zeitz , Founder #unifyUSA will be introducing the Declaration for Interdependence process on 7/13 and releasing the working draft on 7/14 to declare National Interdependence Day. Conversations on Electoral Politics & Grassroots Organizing: Political leaders and Community Organizers from various political affiliations, including third parties and independent movements, will have the opportunity to present their platforms, discuss pressing issues, and engage directly with voters. Community Engagement: Local leaders, activists, and community members from diverse backgrounds will share their perspectives and discuss solutions to the challenges facing our communities today. Interactive Sessions: Attendees will participate in panels designed to foster dialogue and collaboration on critical issues such as healthcare, education, environmental sustainability, and social justice. Networking Opportunities: The convention will provide a space for networking, allowing participants to connect with like-minded individuals, potential collaborators, and influential thought leaders from various political backgrounds. Entertainment and Cultural Activities: The event will feature DJs, live music, artists, and vendors to create a vibrant and engaging atmosphere.

Below is a list of speakers and Organizers. Also, please visit www.ThePeoples1stConvention.com for more details and to purchase a one-day pass for $10 or a two-day pass for $15.

Contact USMC Combat Veteran, Miguel Castro Jr. for more details at: [email protected]

Speakers List

Dr. Jill Stein President Elect Green Party

Dr. Melina Abudallah VP President Running Mate of Independent Presidential Candidate Dr. Cornel West

Chester Todd Green Party Congressional Candidate for Wisconsin's 1st District.

Alaa Musa Casablanca and Founder of Re:Vision

Minister Caliph Muab'EL President of All of Us or None Wisconsin

Robert Lee Johnson Leading Member, Compton Branch of Southern Chapter of the Black Panther Party

Sedan "Suliman" Smith President, All of Us or None Wisconsin Youth

Darol Gibson II Wisconsin State Director, Run For Something

Dr. Carlos Torre Co-founded NEIU's Department of Social Work/Fellow Yale University /Harvard Alum

Dr. Paul Zeitz Founder, #unifyUSA, preventative medicine physician, epidemiologist, author, and activist

Ernest Theissen Founder, SmartSettle

Carlos Parks Re-entry Advocate/Speaker with The Didely Eagles Speakers Bureau

Cheri Honkala Founder, Poor People's Army/Green Party 2012 VP Candidate

Kwame Che Shakur Chairman, Black Liberation Party

Billy "Che" Brooks Deputy Minister of Education, Illinois Chapter, Black Panther Party

Aaron Dixon Captain, Black Panther Party

William I. Robinson Professor of Latin American Studies, University of California - Santa Barbara

John "Crunchy" Crear Photographer, Black Panther Party/Founded Las Vegas Chapter, Black Panther Party

Hy Thurman Co-founder of Young Patriots Organization and First Rainbow Coalition/President, North Alabama School for Organizers

Marvina Haynes Dedicated civil rights grassroots activist and community organizer focused on criminal justice advocacy

Terrance C. Ray Lead Consultant, RGM Consultants LLC an African-American-led organization deeply rooted in Milwaukee /30 years of community Organizing



Organizers

All of Us or None https://www.wiaouon.org/

Breaking Barriers Mentoring Inc. https://www.breakingbarriersmentoring.org/

Poor People's Army https://www.poorpeoplesarmy.org/

Greater Milwaukee Green Party http://milwaukeegreens.org/wp/

Black Liberation Party https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61558440561098&mibextid=LQQJ4d

Casablanca https://casablancaonbrady.com/



Media Contact

Miguel Castro Jr.

404-399-0438

[email protected]

