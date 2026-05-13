The Perfect Franchise Concludes Third Annual U.S. Conference Amid Record Brand Participation

Key Takeaways:

The Perfect Franchise concluded its third annual U.S. conference with more than 300 attendees and 179 participating franchise brands.

Organizers say the event reflected growing demand for stronger collaboration, communication, and alignment across the franchise industry.

Consultants and franchise brands focused on relationship-building, candidate quality, and long-term partnership development throughout the event.

SHOHOLA, Pa., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Perfect Franchise recently concluded its third annual U.S. conference, bringing together more than 300 attendees and 179 franchise brands for a multi-day event focused on collaboration, education, and relationship-building within the franchise industry.

Now in its third year, the conference has experienced significant growth since its launch. The inaugural event hosted approximately 52 attendees and 36 brands. Attendance grew to 235 attendees and 120 brands in year two, before reaching record participation levels this year.

According to Lisa Sayegh, Vice President of Franchise Relations at The Perfect Franchise and organizer of the event, the conference reflected a growing emphasis on stronger alignment and deeper industry relationships.

"The biggest thing this year was the energy in the room," Lisa said. "As the conference has grown, the relationships and collaboration have grown with it. This year felt especially connected. The conversations were deeper, people were more engaged, and there was a real sense of community throughout the event."

Focus on Relationship-Driven Collaboration

Throughout the conference, consultants and franchise brands participated in conversations centered on communication, partnership development, and improving alignment between consultants and franchisors.

"Brands want consultants who truly understand their concept and ideal candidate, and consultants want strong partnerships with brands that are responsive and collaborative," Lisa said.

Organizers say those conversations are increasingly important as the franchise industry becomes more relationship-driven and education-focused.

The Value of In-Person Engagement

The event also highlighted the continued importance of face-to-face interaction in an increasingly digital business environment.

"There's no substitute for being together in person," Lisa said. "You can accomplish more in a few days face-to-face than months of emails and Zoom calls. People build real relationships, have more authentic conversations, and leave with a much stronger understanding of each other."

According to organizers, those relationships ultimately help improve communication and collaboration long after the conference ends.

Looking Ahead

Feedback following the conference was overwhelmingly positive, with many consultants and franchise brands emphasizing the value of stronger alignment and partnership development.

"The biggest opportunity moving forward is continuing to deepen these relationships and create even more intentional collaboration between consultants and brands," Lisa said. "We want to keep focusing on quality connections, better communication, and creating the best possible experience for everyone involved, especially the candidates we ultimately serve."

As participation continues to grow, organizers say the conference reflects broader momentum within both The Perfect Franchise and the franchise industry as a whole.

For more information, visit www.theperfectfranchise.com.

About The Perfect Franchise: The Perfect Franchise (TPF) is a leading franchise consulting firm dedicated to helping individuals achieve their ideal futures through business ownership. By providing clear, honest, and actionable guidance, TPF empowers clients to explore and invest in franchise opportunities that align with their personal, professional, and financial goals. The brand works with a large portfolio of franchise brands available to offer personalized consulting, in-depth franchise research and brand-matching, financial planning assistance, and ongoing support to ensure long-term success for its clients.

SOURCE The Perfect Franchise