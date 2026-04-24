The Perfect Franchise to Host Third Annual U.S. Conference as Attendance and Brand Participation Grow

Key Takeaways:

The Perfect Franchise will host its third annual U.S. conference from April 29 to May 1.

Attendance has grown from 52 attendees and 36 brands in year one to more than 300 attendees and 179 brands this year.

The event focuses on strengthening collaboration between consultants and franchise brands to improve outcomes for prospective business owners.

SHOHOLA, Pa., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Perfect Franchise, a leading franchise consulting firm, will host its third annual U.S. conference from April 29 to May 1, bringing together consultants and franchise brands for a multi-day event focused on collaboration, education and industry alignment.

Now in its third year, the conference has experienced significant growth. The inaugural event included approximately 52 attendees and 36 franchise brands. In its second year, participation increased to 235 attendees and 120 brands. This year, more than 300 attendees and 179 franchise brands are expected, representing a wide range of industries.

Focus on Alignment and Collaboration

According to Lisa Sayegh, Vice President of Franchise Relations at The Perfect Franchise and organizer of the event, the conference is designed to strengthen alignment between consultants and franchise partners.

"The goal is to bring everyone together so consultants can truly understand the brands they represent and build strong working relationships," Lisa said. "When that alignment is in place, communication improves, trust increases and the quality of introductions made to candidates becomes much stronger."

The event provides an opportunity for in-person interaction, allowing consultants and franchise developers to engage in direct conversations and build relationships that extend beyond the conference itself.

What's New This Year

This year's conference will include sales training sessions led by founder Mark Schnurman, focused on real-world insights, practical techniques and open discussion for franchise developers.

Sessions will also address best practices for communication between consultants and brands, as well as key questions that can help improve the quality of candidate evaluation and introductions.

Why Brands Continue to Participate

Franchise brands continue to return each year as participation grows.

"They're not just getting exposure. They're building relationships with consultants who know how to represent their brand the right way," Lisa said. "They also gain valuable feedback and insights that help them improve their approach, which ultimately leads to more consistent deal flow."

Impact on Franchise Candidates

Organizers say the benefits of the conference extend beyond the event itself.

"When consultants have a deeper understanding of the brands and strong relationships with them, it changes the experience for candidates," Lisa said. "They receive better guidance, more relevant introductions and support that leads to stronger long-term outcomes."

As franchising continues to evolve, the conference reflects a broader shift toward a more relationship-driven, education-focused and data-informed approach across the industry.

For more information, visit www.theperfectfranchise.com.

About The Perfect Franchise: The Perfect Franchise (TPF) is a leading franchise consulting firm dedicated to helping individuals achieve their ideal futures through business ownership. By providing clear, honest, and actionable guidance, TPF empowers clients to explore and invest in franchise opportunities that align with their personal, professional, and financial goals. The brand works with a large portfolio of franchise brands available to offer personalized consulting, in-depth franchise research and brand-matching, financial planning assistance, and ongoing support to ensure long-term success for its clients.

SOURCE The Perfect Franchise